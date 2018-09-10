Business

Kinesiology tape and different types of SportsTex Products in Atex

Comment(0)

Kinesiology Taping is becoming one of the MUST HAVE essential tools in today’s pain management and preventive practices. Kinesiology taping therapy can activate the neurological and circulatory system.

Decompression effect happens when the skin is lifted by the tape causing inflammation and pain to be relieved by the natural process of improving circulation and lymphatic drainage. Compression effect happens when stretching is applied to support faster recovery from swelling cases and to support injured areas. (Amount or intensity of stretching is dependent on injury or treatment goal…)

Kinesiology taping techniques can be used for many different applications:

• Bruising, swelling and sprains
• Arthritis symptoms
• Carpal tunnel syndrome
• Edema
• Plantar fasciitis
• Muscle re-education
• Improve circulation
• Tendonitis…and, more..

SportsTex Precut roll:

• Size: 20 strips (each strip 5cm X 25cm or 2” X 10”)
• Composition: 97% Premium Cotton, 3% Polyurethane
• Colors: Black, Blue, Beige

Description:

Roll of 20 conveniently precut strips comes in our paper box dispenser. Available in Black, Blue and Beige. Pain relief tape
All SportsTex cotton Kinesiology Tapes are designed to mimic human skin to allow full range of motion to enhance your performance. Latex free, Hypo-allergenic, Water resistant (You can sweat, shower or swim with it), and can last up to 5 days if properly used.
Please read our Taping Tips section for information on how to use and prolong the tape lifespan.

SportsTex Classic (A-250):

• Size: 5cm x 5m ( 2” x 16.4’ )
• Composition: 97% Premium Cotton, 3% Polyurethane
• Colors: Beige, Blue, Pink, Black, Red, Yellow, Green, Orange, Purple, White

Description:
Uncut rolls in our plastic tube package. Save money by making your own cuts instead of buying the precut rolls which may render waste of tape. Available in many solid colors and cool design patterns.

SportsTex Classic Eco-case(A-450):

• Size: 5cm x 5m ( 2” x 16.4’ )
• Composition: 97% Premium Cotton, 3% Polyurethane Kinesiology tape
• Colors: Black, Blue, Beige, Red, Pink, Orange, Purple, Yellow, White, Green and design patterns.

Re-usable, Re-windable Eco-case, best selling dispenser case. It comes with your first tape roll. You can re-use this convenient dispenser case for many times and save money by refilling with our cheaper Refill Rolls. Available in many solid colors and cool design patterns.

Related Articles
Business

Costa Rica Retailing Market – Need for Real-time Monitoring Stimulates Growth – Analysis and Forecast 2023

Description : Increasing competition continued to drive retailers in Costa Rica to look for new ways to add value to their brands and attract more consumers in 2017. In particular, several players sought to secure larger economy of scale savings so that they could pursue more competitive pricing strategies and offer discounts to shoppers on […]
Business

AmpSync- The fastest email extractor for LinkedIn lead generation launched successfully by Ampliz

Ampliz, the self serve database management and prospecting platform has launched a free and ready to use LinkedIn email extractor called AmpSync. It is designed to make prospecting easy and fast. It adds directly to your Chrome browser and allows you to sync up with LinkedIn seamlessly to extract vital verified email addresses. AmpSync LinkedIn […]
Business

Global Multivalent Vaccines Market Trends,Status and Outlook 2013-2025

The comprehensive analysis of Global Multivalent Vaccines Market along with the market elements such as market drivers, market trends, challenges and restraints. The various factors which will help the buyer in studying the Multivalent Vaccines market on competitive landscape analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, Market Effect Factor Analysis and Consumer Needs […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *