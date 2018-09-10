Hiring Best Professionals for Furniture Refinishing in Dallas to Enhance the Values of Old Furniture

People spend much time on selecting suitable furniture for their home, which is the main attraction of every home. Wood furniture plays an important role in decorating your home. If there are any damages to your furniture, then refinishing will be the perfect choice than replacing it with a new one. Furniture refinishing is the art that brings long life to your old furniture. Heath Refinishing is one such furniture repair & refinishing service provider in Dallas. They are dedicated to providing quality craftsmanship in each of their work. They are having experienced professionals, who have the ability to do magic with your furniture to achieve unbelievable results at the end.

Furniture Repair

Furniture repair is the cost effective way to rebuild the damaged furniture and extend its lifetime. In Heath Refinishing, they use standard methods to repair your furniture and employ quality chemicals and equipment. The furniture repairing commonly involves the steps like stripping, fixing, sanding, staining and finishing. If you need, they can also include advanced features to your old furniture.

Furniture Restoration

It is the way to giving the brand new look to your antique furniture. Heath refinishing offers reliable services on antique furniture restoration. They value the aesthetics of antique furniture, so they carefully handle each piece. The restoration process will differ depends on the furniture like the age, quality of the wood, etc.

Cabinet Refinishing

Cabinet refinishing gives the perfect look to your cabinets, which can be done in a small period of time with less cost. Heat refinishing offers best services for kitchen, bedroom and bathroom cabinets. Cabinet refinishing is also an eco friendly way to bring improved appearance to your cabinets. As well as, when you add the custom features depending on your needs, your cabinet will become a rare piece with unique features.

About Heath Refinishing

Heath Refinishing is a furniture repairing company in Dallas, TX. They have a good reputation among their clients. Other than furniture refinishing and repairing, they also offer custom furniture designing service. They are mainly aimed to bring complete satisfaction to each client. They ready to provide free estimation for any type of repairing and refinishing service. They are very straightforward with the cost of the service, which will be a reasonable one. For more information, visit https://heathrefinishing.com/2011/10/dallas-furniture-repair-3/

Address

9441 Mimosa Rd

Frisco, TX 75033

Phone: 972-658-8672