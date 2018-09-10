Business

Exciting Career Opportunities as a Legal Nurse Consultant with The Center for Legal Studies

Registered Nurses can build on their medical education and enter an exciting career as a legal nurse consultant. The Center for Legal Studies offers a 42-hour course preparing students with a comprehensive analysis of legal nurse consulting. 

[EVERGREEN, 9/10/2018] – A career as a Registered Nurse can provide a good salary with many employment opportunities in medical centers across the United States. However, it is still possible for them to pursue continuing education and study specialization programs. Certification in these courses could provide them with the skills and knowledge for better-paying positions. That is where The Center for Legal Studies comes in.

One of the highest paying jobs for nurses includes legal nurse consultants. These are registered nurses who, with their training, become expert witnesses in court and consultants for medical claims, malpractice, and other legal health care issues. It is an exciting career, one that students can earn under the Center for Legal Studies’ Legal Nurse Consultant Training Course.

Legal Nurse Consultant Training Course

The Center for Legal Studies offers a 42-hour course on legal nurse consulting in different universities across the country. Students may take these courses online or through a live lecture, depending on the availability of the classes in their area. Upon completion of the course, they will receive a Certificate of Course Completion from the university.

The course complies with the educational guidelines of the American Association of Legal Nurse Consultants. It includes a comprehensive analysis of legal nurse consulting, its principles and practices, and an emphasis on the law and providing expert witness testimony. Students will also receive a broad review for the Legal Nurse Consultant Certified (LNCC) Examination.

Admissions for Medical Professionals

The Center for Legal Studies welcomes Registered Nurses as well as Physician’s Assistants, pharmacists, physical therapists, and other medical professionals to enroll. The course will provide them with increased skills and knowledge in the medical-legal system which will be useful as service providers or expert witnesses. However, only Registered Nurses may take the LNCC examination.

About The Center for Legal Studies 

The Center For Legal Studies provides online and live lecture classes on legal courses. In partnership with hundreds of colleges and universities across the United States, its courses include certification courses, law school preparation, and other classes and reviews.

It affordable and flexible certification courses can equip students with skills and knowledge to qualify for better job opportunities in the legal industry.

Visit their website at https://www.legalstudies.com/.

