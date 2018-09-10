Business

Effective and Cost-Efficient Geospatially Referenced Radiation Surveys

Looking for radiological environmental consultants in New Mexico?

New Order Environmental Services LLC has more than 10 years of experience in providing radiological environmental services to an extensive range of clients in the commercial and industrial sectors. We provide Drone UAV Gamma GPS Surveys, GPS Gamma surveys, Geospatially Referenced Radiation Surveys and Groundwater Monitoring and Treatment Services.

The main objective of New Order Environmental Services LLC is to help clients understand the environmental risks. Our professional and expert team can perform a site assessment that will alert you of any potential environmental risks in a timely manner, thus helping you to eliminate all the risks involved.

We have been helping to manage and treat hazardous waste, and radioactive materials for many organizations like hospitals, universities, manufacturing,real estate, energy, refining, petrochemical and all other industries. Our Drone UAV Gamma GPS Surveys, GPS Gamma surveys, Geospatially Referenced Radiation Surveys and Groundwater Monitoring and Treatment Services adhere to the highest standards of safety and compliance.

Our qualified and highly trained team carries out the surveys and submits the reports in a timely manner following each survey results. The knowledge and experience of our expert team allows us to competently and cost‐effectively satisfy the needs of our clients.

New Order Environmental Services LLC is always available to you and your radiological environmental needs.

