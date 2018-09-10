Dora Antoun Offers an Original Abstract Painting with Hassle Free Order

LEBANON, September, 2018 – Buying abstract painting can sometimes be intimidating because the painting doesn’t look like it is representing anything in perspective. The beauty of it, however, is that it gives the artist an opportunity to fully explore their creative minds outside the bounds and limits created by art in theory. Using colors, shapes, and objects in a unique style, an artist expresses anything as long as their mind can visualize it. In a way, abstract art creates the platform for artists and art-lovers to interact. While the former expresses their emotions, the latter explores their world by trying to decipher these emotions according to their understanding.

Dora Antoun rich imagination is knocking at your doorstep again. This time around, it is with the finest of original abstract paintings that are bound to send your thoughts reeling with the most pleasant surprises. Her fertile artistic mind will re-ignite your passion for non-objective painting in a way that has never occurred to you. Abstract art is a remarkable way to intertwine the paint slinger’s attitude with your perception through an array of colors and shapes. This in turn elevates you to a level you may have probably never known. This is what Dora Antuon stands for.

This kind of art translates to intellectual liberty for both the painter and the observer. Abstract painting has a way of bringing forth internally perceived ideas which are incomparable to other artistic styles. With no standardized format, this style allows each painter to relay messages in a unique way thereby eliminating monotony. Each masterpiece is capable of triggering powerful emotions in the observer. If you are the kind of person that likes to be teased intellectually then abstract art may work out just fine for you.

With her undying love for canvas and nature, Dora seeks to captivate all art-lovers in an open and transparent way considering her impressive collection of artwork. Her rare desire to team up with fellow artists is an admirable aspect that the industry is in dire need of. Antoun’s bold art collections are a dazzling display of her painting talent that leaves you yearning for more and their prices are not in the least prohibitive. From $59, her abstract paintings will beautify your world by giving you a gift that you will forever cherish.

The rapid growth of technology has made shopping online indisputably time-saving and convenient for users. This is what Dora Antoun’s webpage offers you. Her easy to navigate and a well-constructed portal will get you spoilt for choice as you make your selection. She also provides the option of bringing the products right at your doorstep. This is definitely a sure way of minimizing any online-shopping related hassle. Ordering at Dora Antoun’s online store is safe because her paintings are insured and the website secured.

About Dora Antoun

Zgharta city in North Lebanon is the birthplace of Dora Antoun, a passionate abstract expressionist. She grew up intrigued by the works of artists like Jackson Pollock, Thomas Gainsborough, and Nicolas de Stael who were, like her, inspired by their deep love for nature and the abstract. She is a perfectionist when it comes to blending shapes and colors.

