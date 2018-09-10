Lifestyle

Dhanraj Jewellers unveils ‘THE MOMENTZ’, a new luxury gift showroom in Mumbai.

Comment(0)

Dhanraj Jewellers today unveiled its signature new luxury gift showroom ‘The MOMENTZ’ at Bandra.
The new showroom showcased an extensive and exquisite collection of unique silver luxury gifting items like elegant platters, exquisite crystal bowls, beguiling candle stands, magnificent trays, glassware, photo frames and much more to delight their customers.
Mr.Kashish Dhanraj , Director of Dhanraj Jewellers said, “It gives us immense happiness to announce the opening of ‘The Momentz’ store which is a new luxury gift showroom in town and showcase object D’Desire which will appeal to the connoisseur”
Adding to this, Mr.Pratik Dhanraj, Director Dhanraj Jewellers said,”We wish to continue this tradition of serving customers with finest jewellery by reaching to wider customers every day. It is the trust of our beloved customers who have been supporting us through generations that we are now able to open our new venture”
These Extensive collection offers gifting solutions for a host of occasions including weddings, festivals such as Ganpati, Diwali, birthdays, anniversaries, baby showers, house warming and corporate gifting.

About Dhanraj’s Jeweller’s (www.dhanrajjeweller.in ):
Every Day put together celebrated the story. A legacy which can be witnessed though their milestones. Started in the year 1965 in the competitive Zaveri Bazaar with a modest beginning. Dhanraj Jewellers was conceived through a vision driven by passion. Dhanraj Jewellers have three stores in Mumbai; two stores are located in Bandra and one in Mahalaxmi.
A new dimension was established in the form of a manufacturing unit in Zaveri Bazaar. It was a new experience that shaped the future of the brand name.

Related Articles
Lifestyle

Swimwear Designs and Plus Size Women’s Confidence

Presently, women’s swimwear is definitely an critical particularly for all those swimming enthusiasts who really like to take a dip day in and day out. Even so the standard swimsuit gradually and gradually began to modify into various types to make girls appear additional sexy and attractive. With its critical part in beauty contests and […]
Lifestyle

SHUKR Jilbab Collection Highlight their Fashion-Forward Approach to Modern Clothing

With Western sensibilities an increasing influence in the fashion world, SHUKR Islamic Clothing has found an ideal market in helping Muslims find the style within dressing modestly. SHUKR Islamic Clothing, a leading producer of modest and Islamic clothing for Muslims in the West, has always separated itself from competitors by offering specific and appropriate seasonal […]
Lifestyle

Michael Kors Blacked Out Runway Chronograph MK8157 Men’s Watch

Chronographic complications make it even cooler and a casual style moving full tilt in black! The Michael Kors Blacked Out Runway Chronograph MK8157 Men’s Watch sits on the wrist and makes onlookers drool with great anticipations. This watch is designed for the outdoor and urban adventurers alike. The black beauty with as stainless steel body […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *