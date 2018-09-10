Business

ContactPigeon announces Push Notification Automation to nail eCommerce conversions

Comment(0)

NEW YORK, September 2018

ContactPigeon, the award-winning eCommerce marketing automation solution with over 200 clients in the US and Europe introduced Push Notification Automation as the latest addition in its feature offering
With the latest release, eCommerce businesses can further boost the reach of their marketing messages automatically via:
– Cart Abandonment push notifications
– Price Drop Reminder push notifications
– Browse Abandonment push notifications
The result is better conversions and higher sales.

A study that ContactPigeon conducts across a number of retail brands showed that consumers have a higher tendency to opt-in to push notifications than subscribing to email marketing. Less than 20% of the devices which opted-in to a brand’s Push Notifications have also provided an associated email. Push Notification Automation allows eCommerce brands to create a new dimension on List Building by greatly increasing its traditional, email-bound limits.

The new feature is already available on the ContactPigeon platform and the full insights and findings of the study are going to be released by the end of 2018.

Read the official announcement here:

Introducing Automated Push Notification for Cart Reminders and 2 Step Verification

Related Articles
Business

Smart Lighting Market 2017- with Best Scope and Growth on Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023

Market Scenario Major giants like Philips Lighting (Netherlands), Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), OSRAM Licht AG (Germany) and Honeywell International (U.S.) are concentrating on the smart lighting market due to increasing development of smart cities and growing need for energy efficient solutions for the same. Philips Lighting has come up with […]
Business

Swim Suit Market: Granular View of The Market from Various End-Use Segments

Swim suit also known as swimwear, is apparel designed to be worn for different purposes such as swimming, water polo, water sports, diving, and surfing. Swim suits can also be worn as undergarment in sports and beach activities including backstroke, breaststroke, sun bathing, and freestyle. With growing health awareness, people are more interested in sports […]
Business

Livingston County Welcomes New Tree Service Company, Highlander Tree Care

Howell, MI –5/17/18 — For over ten years, Highlander Tree Care has provided quality, professional tree care services including tree removal, trimming, health analysis throughout the state of Michigan. The company recently relocated to Livingston County while making its home in the city of Howell, MI. The company boasts of over 15 years of experience […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *