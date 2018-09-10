3D printing Market Outlook Manufacturers, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2024)

3D printing is also called as additive manufacturing. It is the process of making three-dimensional solid object in a digital format. This process is achieved using additive processes. High printing speed and faster production, easy accessibility, good quality etc., are the benefits of 3D printing. The printing process varies by technology such as Stereo lithography, Fused Deposition modelling, Selective Laser Sintering, Selective Laser melting, Electron Beam melting, Laminated Object manufacturing, Digital Light processing and Others. So, during the study of Global 3D Printing market, we have considered 3D Printing product type and end user to analyze the market.

Global 3D Printing Market report is segmented on the basis of printer type, technology, material, application and by regional & country level. Based upon printer type, global 3D Printing Market is classified as Desktop 3D printer, Industrial 3D printer and Others. Based upon technology, global 3D Printing Market is classified as stereo lithography, fused deposition modelling, selective laser sintering, selective laser melting, electron beam melting, laminated object manufacturing, digital light processing and others. Polymers, Metals & Alloys, Ceramics and others are the material type segment of the 3D printing market. Based upon application, global 3D Printing Market is classified as Consumer Products, Automobiles, Aerospace, Healthcare, Defense, Architecture and Others.

The regions covered in this 3D Printing Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of 3D Printings sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global 3D Printing Market Reports–

Global 3D Printing market report covers prominent players like Stratasys Ltd, 3D Systems Corporation, The Exone Company, Arcam Group, Materialise NV, Mcor Technologies Ltd, EOS GmbH, Organovo Holdings Inc, 3D Ceram, Carbon 3D, MX3D, SciakyInc, Voxeljet AG and Others.

Initiatives taken by Government of various countries through funding and investing in Research & Development

Increasing packaging industry and customization in product packaging is expected to drive the 3D printing market. Increasing affordability of the technology and the extensive demand for individualization is set to transform the future of manufacturing. Less reduction of waste material for complex products is another factor driving the demand of 3D Printing. Initiatives taken by government in Research & Development is expected to promote the growth of 3D Printing market. The Australian government, in partnership with 3D printing bureau and reseller, Objective 3D, has announced USD 2 million (AUD) in funding for a new additive manufacturing (AM) virtual hub. Iterate Design, a UK based company has taken ideas from concept to reality, and has been awarded an Innovate UK grant worth £1 million to further develop its advanced 3D printing technology. There are various other factors driving the growth of the 3D Printing one of the majors driving the growth of the market are technological advancements promising gains in speed and flexibility due to its benefits.

Browse the full report @ https://www.brandessenceresearch.com/technology-media/3d-printing-market/

North America is Expected to Dominated the 3D Printings Market

North America dominates the market with highest market share due to the well-established technology development and infrastructure coupled with high adoption of smart devices in the region are expected to support the growth of North America Market. Europe is expected to be the second largest growing region over the forecast period due to the early adoption of advanced technologies. Asia Pacific is the third largest and fastest growing region over the forecast period owing to the increased demand from packaging industry and adoption of advance technology. Furthermore, increased awareness among people about its benefits and increase in government funding coupled with increasing disposable income are expected to fuel the growth of 3D Printing market over the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Global 3D Printing Market Reports –

• Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

• Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

• Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

• Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

3D Printing Market Segmentation

By Printer Type Analysis

• Desktop 3D printer

• Industrial 3D printer

• Others

By Technology Analysis

• Stereo lithography

• Fused Deposition modelling

• Selective Laser Sintering

• Selective Laser melting

• Electron Beam melting

• Laminated Object manufacturing

• Digital Light processing

• Others

By Material Analysis

• Polymers

• Metals & Alloys

• Ceramics

• Others

By Application Analysis

• Consumer Products

• Automobiles

• Aerospace

• Healthcare

• Defense

• Architecture

• Others

By Regional & Country Analysis

• North America

• S.

• Canada

• Europe

• UK

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Southeast Asia

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

• GCC

• Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

About us: BrandEssence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

BrandEssence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at sales@brandessenceresearch.com