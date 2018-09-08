Business

hotel in guwahati

Comment(0)

Hotel ROYALE de CASA stands with its grand Architecture which brings the presence of Royalty in British Era.
The name “CASA” itself means “Home”, so we welcome you to ROYALE de CASA with luxurious comfort in a home away from home.
Hotel is situated at a walkable distance from state capital with easy connectivity to airport, bus terminus and railway station.
As you enter ROYALE de CASA, you realize immediately that you have found the perfect haven to restore your travel weary spirit.
Our highly expertise management are committed in serving you for making your stay comfortable, enjoyable and memorable.

ROYALE de CASA is designed with luxurious rooms suited for your beautiful comfortable stay,
and careful attention is given to every detail to preserve the simple yet elegant style of luxury.
There are total of 40 fully furnished rooms at ROYALE de CASA having categories luxury, premier Junior suite,
Executive Suite, Maharaja Suite and Presidential Suite.
Every room has well tiled bathroom with hot& cold water available 24hours.
You will be delighted & surprised by whichever room you choose, for each is unique and adds
attribute to the room making it more inviting. From towels and beddings every single item is particularly
chosen for each room.

Related Articles
Business

RSV Diagnostics Market | SWOT Analysis of Major Market Segments

  Human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a virus that commonly causes lower respiratory tract infection. Human respiratory syncytial virus infections are acquired during hospital visits. Infants and in young children are more prone to human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection. RSV infections affect lungs and respiratory tract of an individual. In premature babies and […]
Business

Auto Infotainment Market set to reach US$ 31.96 Bn billion revenues by 2024

The industry of consumer electronics is revolutionizing at a fast-tracking pace year after year. GPUs as well as processors are becoming faster and day by day apps are getting sophisticated. Car buyers are also becoming more tech-savvy owing to regular usage of tablets and smartphones. Their expectations related with infotainment as well as connectivity of […]
Business

Automotive Relay Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2023

Automotive Relay Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Automotive Relay Market by application(capacitive loads, inductive loads and resistive loads); vehicle type(commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and electric vehicles) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *