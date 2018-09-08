Uncategorized

Donate to the Victims of Wildfire in Greece!

Comment(0)

Athens, Greece – 8 September 2018 – Mr. Evangelos Marinakis, the owner of Nottingham Forest, and Olympiacos FC donated 1 million euros to help relieve those, who suffered from the wildfires in Greece. He established the fund, dedicated to the financial support to victims of the affected area in Attika, and so, enabling other people to join his initiative and donate, using three separate accounts in different banks (Piraeus Bank, National Bank of Greece and Alpha Bank).
There’s no question that wildfire is one of the most dreadful natural disasters that are specific for the dense forest regions. One of these wild-scale disasters happened this year in Greece, while taking 75 lives, injuring 164 adults and 23 children. It left thousands of people without homes. The tragedy had two initial fires, which began to the west of Athens near the town of Kineta and to the north-east near the port of Rafina. Both fires were fanned by gale-force winds. All the efforts of firefighting services were ineffective. Being chased by fire, smoke and burning-hot air, hundreds of people have left their houses to survive on the beaches as well as sea, being evacuated by boat late at night. Some of these people died, being burned or drowned.
This tragedy was particularly hard for Greece, despite the fact that this country endures wildfires every year. Financial assistance that comes from the part of government is insufficient and could hardly cover the immense damage that was caused as to people as to landscape. This is why, such funds just like that which is founded by Evamgelos Marinakis, are of great importance for the victims of wildfire, enabling them to recover their health and return to normal life.
The good will gesture, exposed by Evamgelos Marinakis and Olympiacos, is an excellent example for fans of both football clubs, Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos, motivating them to be companionate to the grief of others, and particularly, victims of wildfire that happened this year in Greece.
About Nottinghamshire Live:
Nottinghamshire Live is the online edition of the Nottingham Post, which is one of the most trusted local news brands. All the news that are provided by this reputable online magazine are always fresh and accurate, allowing its readers being informed about everything that happens in their location as well as the most important events in the world. Nottinghamshire Live reports everything that is topical and really deserves the attention of its valued readers.

Contact:
Company name: Nottinghamshire Live
Address: 3rd floor, City Gate, Tollhouse Hill, Nottingham NG1 5FS
Telephone: 0115 948 2000
Review URL: https://www.nottinghampost.com/sport/football/football-news/evangelos-marinakis-donates-1m-euro-1822075
Website: https://www.nottinghampost.com/

Related Articles
Uncategorized

K.Hartwall becomes majority shareholder of A&A

July 5th, 2018 (Heidenau) – K.Hartwall, Finnish provider of returnable logistics solutions, announced today the acquisition of A&A Logistik-Equipment GmbH & Co. KG, a German company providing logistics equipment for different industries. K. Hartwall was founded in 1932 in Söderkulla, Finland. They are a global market leader with headquarters and innovation centre in Finland. They […]
Uncategorized

Textile Coatings Market Estimated to Reach US$ 4.92 Billion by 2025

The demand in the global textile coatings market is projected for a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025, gaining traction from the prosperity of a number of end-use industries such as building and construction, automotive, footwear and apparels, medical devices, and protective clothing. On the other hand, environmental concerns regarding […]
Uncategorized

Oral Care 2018

Conference Series LLC Ltd invites all the participants across the globe to attend the “18th Annual Meeting on Oral Care & Oral Cancer” (Oral Care-2018) during October 24-25, 2018 in Boston, USA. This includes a wide range of Keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations, Symposia, Workshops, Exhibitions and Career development programs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *