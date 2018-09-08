Uncategorized

2018 Hansik Contest organized by Korean Cultural Centre, at IHM Pusa

New Delhi, 2018: Korean Cultural Centre India in association of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and Korean Food Promotion Institute organized “2018 Hansik Contest” at Institute of Hotel Management, Catering and Nutrition, Pusa. 19 professional chefs, amateur chefs and students of IHM Pusa participated on the theme “Vegetarian Korean food “. The event aimed to promote Korean food and ingredients in India. Principal Kamal Kant Pant welcomed the judges and participants.
The contest was judged by Ms. Hwang Meesook, wife of the Korean Ambassador to India, Mr&Mrs Kim Kum-pyoung and Mr. JeongYunsik, residency chef to the Korean Embassy, and chef & author Ms. Nita Mehta.
Kumar Aman (IHM) won the first position with the cash prize of Rs. 60000 and a free trip to Korea. 2nd position was won by Vishal Ugreja (IHM) with cash prize of Rs. 40000 and 3rd prize by Ms. ThanyoLungleng amateur chef who cooked Korean Food often and Posts on Instagram with cash prize of 25000.
Ms. Hwang Meesook, wife of the Korean Ambassador to India, said that this competition acted as a platform to introduce Korean cuisine to India. She said it was surprising to see such huge participation, participants were wonderful in creating Korean food and presenting it, It was difficult to select the winners.
Kim Kum-pyoung, Director of Korean Cultural Centre India said, Korea is known as non-vegetarian country, which is not true. More than 1000 years Korea was a Buddhist country and offers variety of range in vegetarian food. He hopes that soon many Indians will be familiar with Korean food.
Nita Mehta who had written more than 600 cook books, said it was an interesting competition. Korean food was not very regular to her but after this contest it will be. The best part she found that the food very light, no deep frying, mostly steamed with sprinkle of seismic seeds. And pinch of salt. Participants were very good in platting and presenting the food.
There was also a demonstration on Korean food done by Chef Lee Hyun-Joo. She demonstrated 3 vegetarian food items – Bibimbap, Kimbap and Pajeon which was easy to learn, healthy for digestion and tasty to have. In Korean Food sticky rice is the main ingredient which is served with lot many side dishes.
When we talk about vegetarian Korean food, we are sure not to miss out the Bibimbap, which you can easily find in any Asian restaurants in India. The variety of vegetables decorated on sticky rice is not only famous for its delicateness with preparation of each ingredients but also for its excellence on your healthy diet. Korean food is well-known for preventing of the adult diseases and obesity.
About Hansik (Korean Food)
Hansik refers to traditional Korean food, centered around rice, served alongside a bowl of soup and a variety of side dishes. It contains less meat than most traditional Western or Chinese cuisine, and features a wide variety of fermented foods, assorted vegetable dishes, and rice. More than anything else, Hansik’s most outstanding feature is the amount of fermented foods, which are beneficial in improving digestion, as well as preventing cancer. The most well-known fermented foods are kimchi (fermented cabbage), ganjang (soy sauce), doenjang (soybean paste), and gochujang (Korean chili paste).

