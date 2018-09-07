Business

Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview and forecasts to 2020

Comment(0)

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled “Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020” According to the report, global vinyl acetate monomer market was valued at USD 6.82 billion in 2013 and is anticipated to reach USD 9.26 billion in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2014 and 2020.

The market for vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) is driven by high demand for adhesives from end-user industries such as construction, automotives and furniture. Moreover, the global vinyl acetate monomer market is driven by increasing demand for VAM copolymers from paints and coatings industry. Vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) is one of the key polymers used in manufacture of adhesives and emulsions. Increasing demand for ethylene-vinyl acetate and ethylene-vinyl alcohol from solar PV cells and the food packaging industry respectively are likely to provide better opportunities for the vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) market over the forecast period. However, highly volatility of raw material prices, limited technology and over production in the market is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market in near future.

Application segments such as polyvinyl acetate (PVA/PVAc) and polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH) exhibited the highest demand for vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) in 2013. Both polyvinyl acetate and polyvinyl alcohol are commonly used in the production of adhesives, paints and coatings and also in the paper industry. Ethylene-vinyl acetate demand accounted for around 7% in the vinyl acetate monomer market in 2013. The demand for ethylene-vinyl acetate is likely to grow in the near future owing to demand from the packaging and energy industry segments. Ethylene-vinyl acetate, which is required in manufacturing of food packaging films, is estimated to be the fastest growing application in the vinyl acetate monomer market in the next few years. 

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2962

With over 40% share in total demand, Asia Pacific dominated the demand for vinyl acetate monomer in 2013. The region is projected to demonstrate latent growth for the vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) market during the forecast period. In terms of market share, Asia Pacific was followed by Europe and North America, both of which are projected to exhibit relatively slower growth numbers for the vinyl acetate monomer market during the forecast period. The demand for vinyl acetate monomer is increasing slightly in North America region due to an increasing demand from the adhesives and packaging industries. Rest of the World is anticipated to witness stable demand for vinyl acetate monomer between 2014 and 2020. 

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Related Articles
Business

2015-2023 World Smoke Generator Market Research Report by Product Type, End-User (Application) and Regions (Countries)

The comprehensive analysis of Global Smoke Generator Market along with the market elements such as market drivers, market trends, challenges and restraints. The various factors which will help the buyer in studying the Smoke Generator market on competitive landscape analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, Market Effect Factor Analysis and Consumer Needs […]
Business

Why it’s essential to have a yearly hvac system maintenance?

The objective of security maintenance is to preserve your HAVC system in a well and running condition throughout the season without any sudden damages, and operates with high efficiency. It’s very unusual to notice HVAC sustem and this is the reason you tend leave that unnoticeable. Irrespective of how costly your HVAC system is or […]
Business

Insulation Terminal Market 2022:- Driving Factors, Opportunities and Regional Analysis

Insulation Terminal Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are increasing across the globe. The factors that propel the growth of the Insulation Terminal industry include increasing demand, rapid urbanization & industrialization, wide range of applications and product development & technological innovations. View […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *