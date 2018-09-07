Business

Validation Master Plans:- Writing a Compliant Document

Edupliance announces a webinar titled, “Validation Master Plans:- Writing a Compliant Document” attendees will understand the major components of a Validation Master Plans, how the VMP is different from Validation SOPs. Various regulatory requirements for Validation Master Plans. The event will be held LIVE on Thursday, Sep 19, from 01:00 PM to 02:30 PM, EST / 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM
Validation Master Plans discuss validation activities across an entire site or within
an organization. It is a summary of validation strategies and its main purpose is to document the compliance requirements for the site and to ensure that sufficient resources are available for validation projects. Validation Master Plans may be written to cover specific departmental validation activities or the validation process for a specific type of system which assist an organization with validation strategies or provide control over a specific process.

The 90-minutes webinar will be conducted by Experts Joy Mcelroy, Upon earning a degree in Zoology at North Carolina State University, Joy began working in the pharmaceutical industry in 1992 at Pharmacia & Upjohn performing Environmental Monitoring and Sterility Testing. Joy work allowed her to move into a supervisory role at Abbott Laboratories where she oversaw the Quality Control Lab. In 1998 she moved to Wyeth Lederle and worked in Quality Assurance, performing GMP Compliance audits, batch record reviews, holding annual GMP training for new employees, and writing audit report, and SOPs.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• What is a VMP and what is its intended use
• How is a VMP different that validation SOPs
• Components of a VMP
• Regulatory requirements for a VMP
• Team Writing a VMP
• Examples of VMPs
• Effective writing practices for an audit ready document

To register for the webinar, visit
https://www.edupliance.com/webinar/validation-master-plans-writing-a-compliant-document?utm_source=PRLOG&utm_medium=PRLOG.COM

About Edupliance
Edupliance is an online information provider which offers webinars (Live and On-
Demand), DVD’s and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon.

