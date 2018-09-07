Business

The Law Office of Troy P. Owens, Jr. Provides Legal Services to Clients in San Diego

The Law Office of Troy P. Owens, Jr. offers legal representation to clients in San Diego, CA. The firm specializes in criminal defense including drug offenses, domestic violence, and DUI.

[Chula Vista, 09/07/2018] – The Law Office of Troy P. Owens, Jr. offers legal services to clients residing in San Diego County cities. The firm provides representation to clients charged with minor misdemeanors to major criminal offenses.

Client Representation in San Diego

The firm is located in Chula Vista, California and serves clients across the San Diego County. The proximity of the office to its clients affords convenience and allows for weekend and evening consultations, as necessary. The Law Office of Troy P. Owens, Jr., also accepts house calls when needed.

Although the firm provides legal assistance to residents of San Diego County cities, The Law Office of Troy P. Owens, Jr. is also willing to represent clients outside the area.

Additionally, the firm represents both adult and juvenile clients.

Legal Services of The Law Office of Troy P. Owens, Jr.

The firm has handled thousands of criminal cases. Over the years, with its aggressive defense approach, the firm has had many charges dismissed and many sentences reduced. It also gives importance to the proper education of the clients about their cases.

The Law Office of Troy P. Owens, Jr. assists clients charged with any criminal offense:

• Drug offenses: Possession, distribution, and manufacturing of illegal drugs. These drugs include ecstasy, LSD, heroin, and cocaine.

• Assault: Threat to harm another person. For example, pointing a gun at someone. The victim does not have to be physically harmed to sue.

• Battery: Intentional and offensive physical contact with another person, like hitting or kicking. This is typically charged along with assault.

• Prostitution: Provision of sexual services for money or other matters. Solicitation, or offering to pay for a sexual favor, is illegal, as well.

• The Law Office of Troy P. Owens, Jr. also offers legal representation to clients charged with domestic violence, DUI, and personal injury cases, to name a few. Clients can schedule a free consultation with the firm.

About The Law Office of Troy P. Owens, Jr.

The Law Office of Troy P. Owens, Jr. has set a record in San Diego City counties for its determined criminal defense representation. Over the years, the firm has had charges mitigated and cases dismissed. It offers legal consultation and representation to clients, whether adults or juveniles.

To learn more about the legal services of The Law Office of Troy P. Owens, Jr., visit http://www.defendsd.com/.

