Simply Chaise Releases A Collection of Bespoke Chaise Longues

Chaise longues add a sense of luxury and elegance to any room in a home. Simply Chaise releases a unique line of handcrafted chaise longues that are both comfortable and stylish.

[NEWQUAY, 07/09/2018] – Simply Chaise, the UK’s leading chaise longue specialist, designs and creates unique and handcrafted chaise longues that add beauty and elegance to any home.

The History of Chaise Longues

Chaise longue were first depicted in ancient Greek art. In the 1700s, the French further developed this type of long chair, which allowed the sitter to stretch their legs and sit comfortably. In its heyday, a chaise longue was considered to be a symbol of social status, often designed with fine fabrics and rare wood.

Why Invest in a Simply Chaise Longues

A 2018 Forbes article recommends homeowners to invest in quality furniture that will last a lifetime. With a distinctive mix of style, artistic vision, quality materials, and skilled craftsmanship, Simply Chaise designs timeless pieces that endure and increase in value over time.

The Newest Line of Bespoke Chaise Longues

Simply Chaise offers homeowners an extensive range of superb bespoke chaise longues manufactured by expert craftsmen. The padding and contour of a Simply Chaise longue help homeowners creates an experience of luxury as well as relaxation. A Simply Chaise longue enhances a home’s level of comfort and indulgence. Each chaise longue is artfully created with simple lines, soft padding and fine upholstery. A chaise longue can be customised according to different elements such as facing, leg styles and leg colours.

About Simply Chaise

Simply Chaise is a leading chaise longue specialist in the United Kingdom. They provide a unique range of chaise longues that use both modern and traditional upholstery methods and designs. Simply Chaise also offers other furniture models in its catalogue, such as slipper sofas and chairs.

Learn more about Simply Chaise by visiting https://www.simplychaise.co.uk.

