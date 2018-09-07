Entertainment

Redefine your music ‘Horizons’ at‘Arise 22’ – An extravaganza by Artist Aloud and Hard Rock Cafe

Comment(0)

After-work parties are the best time to relax and catch up with friends. To ensure that you enjoy your weekday evenings like never-before, ‘Artist Aloud’ in association with Hard Rock Cafe presents the 22nd edition of ‘Arise’, an evening of live performances.

‘Horizon’ is a four-piece band from Delhi which was awarded ‘Artist of the Month’ in 2013 by a public poll on one of the biggest forums of music in India. The band’ santhemic melodies take you to a new ‘horizon’ of thoughtful music, twisted with classic rock and modern elements. The band’s influences include Alter Bridge, The Mayfield Four, Lamb of God, Creed, Gojira, Joe Satriani, and the list is endless.

Come and dance the night away!

When: 11th September 2018
Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Delhi
Time: 8:30 pm
Entry: Free

Related Articles
Entertainment

Consider a private cruise for your next vacation

People are always trying to find novel ways to spend their vacation with family and friends. They always end up going to a usual place or doing something which does not involve a lot of difference to their normal holidays. With Yacht Rental in Dubai, you can gain the experience you have been dreaming about. […]
Entertainment

PREETY – PINKY FELICITATED WITH “MOST VERSATILE SINGERS” AT 2nd GLOBAL BUSINESS LEADERSHIP FORUM AWARDS 2018

editor

Legendary singers Garba queen duo Preety & Pinky glorified Indian Music on International level by carving their name on the trophy of “Most Versatile Singers” at 2nd Global Business Leadership Forum Awards 2018. G.D Singh President & Founder of World Peace & Diplomacy Organisation – WPDO & Global Business Leadership Forum presented the “MOST VERSATILE […]
Entertainment

Murder Mystery Texas Offers Gift Certificates For Upcoming Holiday Season

editor

With an aim toward providing a convenient gift option for fans of dinner theater and live entertainment, Murder Mystery Texas is beginning to offer gift certificates through its website. The Texas mystery dinner theater company’s gift certificates are able to be purchased within a flexible range of dates and locations. The Murder Mystery Texas gift […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *