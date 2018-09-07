Plastic Fasteners Market Key Players, Demand, Analysis, 2017 – 2025

Plastic fasteners are plastic parts used to join or fix two or more objects together. Plastic screws, bolts, nuts, washers, threaded rods, and balls are a few examples of plastic fasteners. Plastic fasteners are manufactured employing two processes: plastic molding and machining. These fasteners are manufactured from different plastics such as nylon, polyethylene, acetal, polycarbonate, PVC, polypropylene, and ABS. Each type of plastic offers certain advantages over the other. For instance, polypropylene is a cost effective material that combines the required thermal, chemical, electrical, and mechanical properties in one material, which is not found in other material.

ABS provides ease of machining to close tolerances and can be easily molded. Plastic fasteners provide numerous advantages over their metal counterparts. These fasteners are a preferred choice in application areas requiring a combination of environmental, thermal, optical, chemical, and electrical properties. Moreover, they provide lightweight and inexpensive substitute to their metal counterparts. Fasteners made from nylon are cost effective and are half the weight of aluminum fasteners. These advantages have increased the adoption of plastic fasteners in applications such as automotive, marine, space, and oil & gas.

However, different types of plastics have their shortcomings. For example, nylon is the most used material for plastic fasteners; however, its lack of reliability and durability inhibits its use in applications such as mining, railroads, and building & construction, which require high strength and resilience. Thus, there exists a need for substitutes in order to overcome the limitations offered by different plastic materials used for plastic fastener manufacturing. This in turn is offers high chances of internal substitution in the plastic fasteners market.

Based on product type, the plastic fasteners market can be bifurcated into threaded and non-threaded plastic fasteners. Bolts, screws, rods, studs, and nuts are examples of threaded plastic fasteners while rivets, washers, pin fasteners, quick-operating fasteners, retaining rings, inserts, and spacers are examples of non-threaded plastic fasteners. Currently, the market is dominated by threaded plastic fasteners, and the segment is anticipated to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period.

