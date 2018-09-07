Health and Wellness

Pharmasynth Offers Best PCD Pharma Franchisee Proposal to Interested Business Parties

In any industry it is those companies that work with a dedication towards the society beyond their business interests sustain in the long run. Pharmasynth is one such company in the pharmaceutical industry that has a commitment not only towards their business interests but also in serving the ailing humanity of the nation. The company is dedicated in bringing out world class medicines into the market at affordable price and best quality to serve the people of the nation. Though started its manufacturing units in the year 1984, Pharmasynth has reached to the top level within no time because of their productivity and quality in bringing out the products. The company has two manufacturing units one in Delhi and the other one in Haridwar with state of the art manufacturing facilities and a team of experts who constantly involve in bringing out new products to treat different ailments prevailing in the country. The company brings out its products in ethical range, patriotic range and hospital range with a personal touch of services towards the country. This is the reason that they have earned a prime place among the traders, manufacturers and medical profession within no time.

Pharmasynth follows strict quality control norms right from the raw materials to the consumables and packaging materials to ensure zero defect products into the market. They offer regular training on the technological advancements taking place in the industry to their staff so that validated procedures are followed perfectly to bring out cost effective products meeting international standards. Pharmasynth today has the manufacturing capabilities to bring out tablets, capsules, ointments, liquid orals, creams, enema, ear drops and many more in various dosage forms with the help of their professional consultants who constantly involve in developing new molecules for bringing out the quality products. The company also optimises its manufacturing capabilities in its units by offers services as third party manufacturer to many of the reputed pharma companies in the country. They also PCD pharma franchise opportunities to the interested parties who would like to associate with the company. Those who are interested in availing pharma franchise from the company can meet the concerned person in the company and take forward the proposal.

The company Pharmasynth also strongly believes in contributing their services to the society and hence takes party in many social awareness programs and corporate social responsibility programs voluntarily to serve the nation. This has won them many national and international accolades as one of the best pharmaceutical company in the country.

Pharmasynth.in is a top most pharmaceutical company in Delhi offers best pharma products in India. We provide quality medicine at affordable price. For more details, please visit us at http://pharmasynth.in/

Address:
Plot No. 190, Old Block E
Dilshad Garden, Block D
Kalander, Dilshad Garden
New Delhi
Delhi
110095
011 – 47 625 786
011 – 47 625 725

