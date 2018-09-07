Uncategorized

New Trends of Global Double Sided Tape Market with Industry Analysis by 2025

Excel Report has released its latest research-based report entitled Global Double Sided Tape Market. Global Double sided tape Market to reach USD 15.3 billion by 2025.Global Double sided tape Market valued approximately USD 8.3 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which gives growth to the Double sided tape market are increasing use of double sided tapes in various applications, such as electrical & electronics, building & construction, automotive, and paper & printing is driving the growth of the double sided tape market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

