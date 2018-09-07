Health and Wellness

New trends in Influenza diagnostics Market Explored in Latest Research

Excel Report has released its latest research-based report entitled Global Influenza diagnostics Market. Global Influenza diagnostics Market to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025.Global Influenza diagnostics Market valued approximately USD 1.91 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.4% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Influenza, which is commonly called the flu, is an infectious disease of the upper respiratory system caused by the influenza virus. The seasonal influenza virus has three types, namely influenza B, influenza A, and influenza C that are differentiated on the basis of two major surface proteins namely, hem agglutinin (HA) and neuraminidase (NA). Various serotypes are seen based on differences in these surface proteins that determine the antibody response to the viruses.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

