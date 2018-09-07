Uncategorized

Mr. Khaled Al Badie initiates And Adopts Policies to Facilitate and Improve Trading Practices

Abu Dhabi, Dubai (September 07, 2018) – Mr. Khaled Al Badie is the name most people in the business sector in the United Arab Emirates will be aware of. He is the VP of the most popular ABG functioning from Abu Dhabi, Dubai.

As the Vice President of the group, he has played a pivotal role in venturing the Al Badie Group into different sectors. Not just entering, the ABG is proving its name in every sector it enters. This is not just because of Mr. Khaled, but also because of the combined efforts of every member of the management team of the group.

However, Mr. Khaled became part of the ABG Group in the early stages of his career and he has held many positions and proved himself that he is fit to be the Vice President of the Group now. Before becoming a part of Al Badie, he earned extensive experience by working in the banking sector and financial sector. It is this experience that helps him take his group forward.

About Mr. Khaled Al Badie:
It will not be enough to say that he is the VP of the Al Badie Group. The reason is that he has many responsive roles to play in the group.

For more information, please visit https://khaledalbadie.wordpress.com/

Contact Information:
Mr. Khaled Al Badie,
Vice President, Al Badie Group
Hamdan Street, Al Badie Tower, Ground Level
P.O. Box 229, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Tel: +971-2-6322344
Fax: +971-2-6345284
E-mail: info@albadie.com
Website: https://www.albadiegroup.com/
