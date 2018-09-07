Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market Set For Rapid Growth And Trend, By 2025

Lightweight aggregate concrete Market is a type of concrete, which includes an expanding agent. The expanding agent helps increase the volume of the mixture, while simultaneously reducing its dead weight. The expanding agent can be termed as lightweight aggregate. The use of lightweight aggregate concrete market dates back to 3,000 B.C. in the Indus Valley civilization. It was also used in the Roman Empire.

Lightweight aggregate concrete market is used in various types of construction because of its excellent properties. These properties include fire resistance, availability in a wide range of densities from 50 kg/m3 to 1000 kg/m3, excellent compressive strength, and possibility to cut, nail, drill, and shape the concrete with ordinary wood working tools. However, there are also a few disadvantages associated with lightweight aggregate concrete. These include brittleness, sensitivity to water content, and longer mixing time. These are some of the factors hampering the lightweight aggregate concrete market.

Global Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market: Key Segments

The global lightweight aggregate concrete market can be classified based on type of material, type of application, and region.

In terms of the type of material, the global lightweight aggregate concrete market can be bifurcated into natural materials and by-products. Natural materials used for manufacturing lightweight aggregate concrete include volcanic pumice, shale, and slate. By-products include materials such as fly ash and palm oil shells, which occur naturally. Industrial by-products include slag and pelletized expanded slabs. A region or country’s use of material partly depends upon its development status and the amount of manufacturing activity taking place in the country. If the amount of manufacturing activity is higher, then a higher amount of by-product is available to manufacture lightweight aggregate concrete market.

In terms of type of application, the global lightweight aggregate concrete market can be divided into civil construction, industrial construction, and infrastructure construction. Civil construction consists of residential and commercial buildings, and bungalows. Industrial construction consists of manufacturing facilities and warehouses. Infrastructure construction includes roads, bridges, museums, multiplexes, shopping malls, and car parking.

In terms of region, the global lightweight aggregate concrete market can be classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market: Key Players

Large number of companies operate in the global lightweight aggregate concrete market, which is highly competitive. This is especially the case due to the advantageous properties of lightweight aggregate concrete market, which has resulted in its increasing usage across regions and countries. Key companies operating in the Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market include Cimentos de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. (CIMPOR), Cemex, Holcim, Lafarge, CRH, Italcementi, China Resources Cement, Votorantim, U.S. Concrete, Inc., Buzzi Unicem, and HeidelbergCement Group.