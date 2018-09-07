Health and Wellness

Inauguration Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Foundation

Actor Akshay Kumar, on Wednesday, announced that he had become the proud, first Honorary Brand Ambassador of the prestigious Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Foundation.

The National Award winning actor posted, “Happy and proud to be the Honorary Ambassador of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Foundation. Keep up the good work, @VinamraShastri. We ought to live by Shastri ji’s ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ motto for our great nation,” on his official Twitter and Instagram accounts.
Soon enough, the post went viral, with thousands of fans expressing happiness at Akshay’s support to the foundation, run by the family of India’s 2nd Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Vinamra Shastri, the grandson of the Late Prime Minister and the President of the Foundation said, “We could not have asked for a better person to be our Honorary Ambassador. Babuji (Lal Bahadur Shastri) gave the motto of Jai Jawan Jai Kisan. And Akshay, through his relentless support for the Indian Armed Forces and the farmers community in the country, is the most worthy influencer of the cause we strive for. He is indeed the real hero, and I would like to thank him on behalf of the entire Shastri family as well as all those associated with the Foundation.”

Akshay Kumar has been known to be a vocal supporter of the Indian Armed Forces. With him putting his weight behind the cause of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Foundation, the campaign for the welfare of the soldier (Jawan) and the farmer (Kisan) community of the country is set to get a further boost.

