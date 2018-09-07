Destiny has its own plans : Bhagyashree Singh

As one of India’s leading Marketing professional, Bhagyashree’s journey into the world of entrepreneurship has been ceaselessly valued for her outstanding ability in leading advertising and marketing trends over the past 10 years. Her philosophy emphasizes a refined use of art and strategy in Marketing, which has grown in leaps and bounds in the last two decades.

Merakii Group has been the creative genius behind some of the most spectacular corporate creative strategy spaces in the country. Bhagyashree Singh has created and realized multiple, diverse projects covering the full spectrum involved in Marketing industry. Widely acclaimed campaign developments, corporate strategy and online marketing have been infused with her immaculate sense of style and glamour which is a direct result of her great passion and meticulous planning.

Inspired by her international experience and exposure, as well as her deep appreciation for the exquisite ideation of her native India, Bhagyashree Singh relies on innovation and imagination to transform a brand approach and client’s personality. In a field rife with change and annihilation, Merakii has emerged as an agency which can constantly deliver the flavor of today.

Bhagyashree Singh possesses a fervent enthusiasm which is evident in the tangible energy that is felt and witnessed in her work. Her inspiration also comes from her Father and Husband. Her style and ideas are constantly breaking away from the traditional, the customary and the predictable. Talking about the Merakii’s differentiator, Bhagyashree explains, “We are specialists in Strategy, Public Relation, Digital Marketing and Advertising. Our capabilities span across the digital media, Print Media, landscape, from creative services (digital content brand solutions and post-production). Our understanding of the medium, coupled with our core capabilities in the process of creating corporate Brand Identity, Digital space awareness and Media Placement .”

As Ms. Singh puts it, ‘I have always given my imagination a free run. What emerges is really a fusion of modern and innovation” Her accomplishments can be attributed to her talent, drive, determination and a pure love to explore.

