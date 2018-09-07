Book Cheapest Flights by GoAir Starting INR 1,099 on Cleartrip

Cleartrip.com is a one-stop destination for all your travel booking needs whether it is your hotel or flights. The website’s ongoing Flash sale offering cheap air tickets by Go Air is a great opportunity to travel by air at amazingly low prices.

Cleartrip is a leading online travel agency that attracts millions of travellers every year. What makes Cleartrip a winner is its innovative ways and consistent efforts to keep its users happy! Whether it is flight bookings, hotel bookings, or travel information, this travel portal offers everything without a glitch.

Cleartrip recently announced a flash sale to book cheapest flights to domestic and international destinations by the well-known airlines GoAir. This sale is valid ONLY TILL 05 September 2018. During the sale, low-cost air tickets will be sold on first come, first serve basis. The discounted airfares will be displayed on Cleartrip. Travellers can save significantly on air travel and enjoy holidaying without worrying about finances.

Browse for the lowest airfare, thanks to the GoAir Sale going on at Cleartrip. Go Airlines, also referred to as GoAir has an extensive network and covers all the best holiday destinations and major cities. One can take advantage of their best price offers going on at Cleartrip and make some neat savings. These sales have been announced to celebrate the upcoming festive season. Book value for money tickets right now if planning to travel around the country in the coming months.

Cleartrip is one travel agency that focuses on providing a hassle-free booking experience to its customers apart from value for money deals on both hotel and flight bookings. However, Cleartrip ensures that its customers enjoy the whole process seamlessly and without any hassles. Booking air tickets via its user-friendly website is a breeze. When you book the cheap air tickets via this travel site, you can have complete peace of mind.

A Cleartrip official said this when asked about their deals and offers, “There are many reasons why a significant percentage of Cleartrip’s users come back to us again and again. They do so not only for best deals and sales but also for faster, safer and quicker bookings. This motivates our team to strive harder and make travel simple and cheaper for the customers. We aim to make people enjoy the freedom of going anywhere in India or abroad without worrying about the costs! ”

Manisha T who is a wedding planner in Hyderabad recently booked her flight during the flash sale. When asked about it, she said,” “Passengers and travellers truly need money-saving advice, and this is because the cost of travel is so high. With the rupee value falling against the dollar, one can expect things to get more expensive. Thanks to travel portals like Cleartrip and great sales by GoAir, one can still enjoy a trip which is well within their budget. Now, there is no need to postpone or cancel your trip, now that those fantastic offers are well within your teach. All you need to do is act smart like me and be the first one to grab those offers before they are gone.

Another Cleartrip user, Chaitanya S. who runs a hardware manufacturing unit in Punjab said, “I am so excited to book tickets for my next vacation during the air tickets sale on Cleartrip. Earlier I was planning to go in October, but I simply cannot ignore such irresistible deals by Go Air.”

There are hundreds like these who are making the most of this sale by booking tickets without delay. When asked about her experience with Cleartrip, Ms Pratibha who is a teacher in a private school was all smiles, “I am lucky this flash sale has come when my wedding anniversary is nearing. Now my husband has no excuse for not taking me on a holiday by air. My kids have already done bookings for both of us. I am quite happy that I would be travelling by air for the first time.”

Log on to www.cleartrip.com to make your travel plans simpler and cheaper. Travellers can also take advantage of the amazing offers the company offers on resort day outings, weekend getaways, fun activities and dine outs. For more information on Go Air flash sales, please visit www.cleartrip.com.

A PR BY 1888 press release