Business

Bio-renewable Chemicals Market Analysis, Segments, Size and Forecast 2025

Comment(0)

Traditionally, the chemical industry has been dependent on inexpensive, petroleum-based carbon feedstock for the production of a small collection of platform chemicals that lead to the manufacture of a large variety of chemical products. However, of late, implementation of government regulations on the use of toxic chemicals and rise in impetus on environmentally-friendly products are driving the need to explore alternative renewable sources of carbon. This has brought about a shift in the chemical industry to manufacture chemicals from renewable carbon sources rather than non-renewable carbon sources. Additionally, insufficiency of non-renewable resources draws attention of stakeholders toward bio-renewable chemicals.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bio-renewable-chemicals-market.html

The price of fuel related products is invariably dependent on the demand for fossil fuels; hence, increase in demand for bio-renewable chemicals is anticipated to lower the reliance on demand for fossil fuel. For instance, increase in demand for polylactic acid (PLA), bioethylene, and polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) is estimated to lower the demand for fossil fuels during the projected period. Low availability of raw materials required for the production of bio-renewable chemicals may hamper the market. The bio-renewable chemicals market is also facing challenges in terms of using cost-effective raw materials for the various generic applications. However, governments and private organizations are offering reimbursements to promote the production of raw materials.

In terms of product, the global bio-renewable chemicals market can be segmented into glycerin, lactic acid, succinic acid, and other chemical products. The glycerin segment accounted for the major share of the market in 2016 owing to its increasing demand in pharmaceutical and personal care industries. Demand for succinic acid is also increasing, as it is used as a main ingredient for pigment and coating in construction and pharmaceutical industries.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=38639

Based on end-user industry, the bio-renewable chemicals market can be divided into industrial and domestic cleaners, paints & coatings, printing inks, pharmaceutical, and personal care products. Bio-renewable chemicals are used in these industries for applications such as bio-plastics, bio-solvents, and bio-cleaners & detergents. Bio-plastics are largely used as packaging materials, as they emit less number of greenhouse gasses (GHGs). Therefore, demand for bio-plastics has been rising across the globe, particularly in the U.S. and Europe.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Related Articles
Business

Multirotor UAV Market Global Industry Review 2018 To 2023

Global Multirotor UAV Market Research By Application (Military, Homeland Security, Commercial), By Rotors (Less than 10, More than 10), By Payload (Cameras, Electro-Optical Sensors, GPS, Lidar, Laser Designator, and Others), & by Region–Forecast Till 2023 Market Scenario Multirotor drones are Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) which is the advanced technology wireless drones. A multirotor UAV is […]
Business

Maximum Metals Launches New Product Line

Maximum Metals is pleased to announce the new product added to their long list of steel materials: aluminum. With this addition, Maximum Metals hopes to reach more customers by offering more of what they need. Maximum Metals has always provided customers with steel for all of their needs. Whether they require steel beams, hot rolled […]
Business

Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Opportunities, Revenue Analysis and – Forecasts from 2017 to 2022

Market Highlights The advancements in Electronic Design Automation design systems in driving the Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) design market. The major factor contributing the growth of Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) market is licensing advantage. Apart from it the Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) systems do not require a dedicated system and also solves […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *