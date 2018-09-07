Art Culture Festival (ACF) is an art forum that promotes art and artists in the Country. An initiative of an NGO Good Cause, ACF has conducted a four month online and offline survey, taking place from April 5 2018 to August 5 2018. A detailed research project to fairly identify the best art galleries in Delhi and Mumbai:

Credibility of the report:

Research undertaken by ACF team of Art Curators, Journalists and Critics, sponsored by Good Cause. A detailed four page questionnaire was prepared and distributed on the streets of Mumbai and Delhi, and via our online portals.

Participants online and offline include artists, art critics and specialists, gallerists and art historians, as well as local city dwellers. Number of participants are approximately 2000 per State: 1000 online and offline respectively.

The report is based on the latest data gathered.

The results of these surveys are:

Mumbai:

1) Chemould Prescott Road – Frequented in the past by the master of modern Indian painting, MF Husain, Chemould Prescott recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. Originally located on the first floor of the famous Jehangir Art Gallery, it has now moved to a chic space on Prescott Road. One of the oldest art galleries in Mumbai, the Chemould Prescott Road Gallery boasts of some of the most sought-after names in the art space in its roster even today.

Where: 3rd floor, Queens Mansion, GTalwatkar Marg, Fort

2) Chatterjee and Lal – A pioneer of performance art in India, Chatterjee & Lal is a lively place that has dabbled in contemporary art since 2003. Founded by husband and wife duo Mortimer Chatterjee and Tara Lal, this art gallery focuses on giving a platform to emerging artists in India. Performance artist Nikhil Chopra’s show from years ago there is still lauded — he spent three continuous days and nights in a room above the gallery drawing Colaba views, and as a part of his performance, finally transforming from an artist to an aristocrat.

Where: 01/18 Kamal Mansion Floor 1, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba

3) Dr Bhau Daji Laj Museum – Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum blurs all lines between an art gallery and a museum. Though it is actually a museum, it is known for putting up avantgarde exhibitions of contemporary art throughout the year. It also has a great collection of artifacts and artistic models from the bygone era, which take you through the rich history of art in Mumbai. The museum has previously showcased artworks of prominent contemporary artists like Sudarshan Shetty, Sheba Chhachhi and Nikhil Chopra.

Where: 91A Rani Baug, Byculla East

4) The Guild Art Gallery – Allowing artists the freedom to experiment, The Guild Art Gallery does not stick to showcasing just one form of art. One day you’ll find the art gallery making a bold statement with a take on waste management in India, while the next day it’ll all be about admiring the best sculptures in the city. Additionally, they also feature some of the best curated video content as a part of various events.

Where: 02/32 Kamal Mansion, 2/F, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba

5) Project 88 – With a huge 4000 square feet area, Project 88 strives to cover everything that is artsy. Unlike other galleries, they have an interesting mix of media too. You can find drawings, paintings, videos, sculptures, graphic novels, books and art installations all under one roof. Known for their offbeat and peculiar exhibitions, Project 88 has also hosted big names; Vogue India fashion photographer Bharat Sikka being one of them.

Where: BMP Building, Ground Floor, NA Sawant Marg, Colaba

1) ACF Gallery – Founded by Gallerist Adishwar Puri in November 2017, ACF encourages artists to showcase all forms of visual art, ranging from traditional art to Modern and Contemporary mixed media art. This gallery showcases a range of sculptures and paintings, redefining contemporary Indian Art forms, as well as preserving traditional art practices.

Where: 01/32 Kamal Mansion, 2/F, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba

Delhi:

2) Nature Morte – The brainchild of New Yorker Peter Nagy, this contemporary art gallery was established in the early 90’s and focuses on the challenging, experimental, and cutting edge forms of contemporary Indian art.

Where: A-1 Neeti Bagh

3) Exhibit 320 – While Exhibit 320 showcases numberous South Asian artists, they’re also on a mission to educate and serve as a creative hub. Exhibit320 supports seminars, lectures, discussions, and talks around contemporary art, making it one of the more accessible venues for those without any previous art knowledge, or curious to know more.

Where: F-320, Old Mehrauli Badarpur Road, Lado Sarai

4) Gallery Espace – Established in 1989, Espace was started by Renu Modi with an exhibition of works by MF Hussain. Since then, the gallery has gone on to represent younger contemporary South Asian artists like Zarina Hashmi and Chitra Ganesh.

Where: 16, Community Center, New Friends Colony

5) Art Alive Gallery – This gallery has two locations, one in Delhi and one in Gurgaon. The gallery specialises in exhibitions dedicated to 20th century Indian modern masters, as well as 21st century contemporary artists.

Where: S-221, Gamal Abdel Nasser Marg, Panchsheel Park South; 120 Institutional Area, Sector 44, Gurgaon

6) Vadhera Art Gallery – While Vadehra exhibits some of the best in contemporary and modern Indian art, they also have a bookstore selling a range of books and prints.

Where: D-40 Defence Colony

About Good Cause

Good Cause is a not-for-profit organization, which has consciously chosen to work closely with emerging and hidden talent in the fields of art, culture, and craft. These include artists/artistes from smaller places who remain anonymous due to their lack of exposure and connect. Good Cause nurtures talent until they are confident of expanding their horizons. Good Cause organises group shows, assist participation in global arenas and provide access to promoters and gallerists, other than actively promoting them on digital media.