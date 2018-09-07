Allergy-Relieving Eye Drops Market Future Prospects and Opportunity Assessment Upto 2024

Itchy, red and watery eyes are the primary symptoms of allergy. Allergic eye is a very common ocular problem. The prevalence of the condition has been increasing over the years through environmental factors such as pollen, dust and pet dander. Approximately 2.7 percent of the several medical consultations across the globe are accounted for acute allergic diseases. Several kinds of allergic eye diseases have been identified which include seasonal allergic conjunctivitis (SAC), perennial allergic conjunctivitis, atopic keratoconjunctivitis, atopic blepharoconjunctivitis, vernal keratoconjunctivitis, giant papillary conjunctivitis, and contact dermatitis.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/allergy-relieving-eye-drops-market.html

The key to treating eye allergies is to avoid or limit contact with the substance causing the problem. Rinsing out the eyes is the basic home remedy which can be immediately followed if eyes are itchy, red and burning. However, in some cases only rinsing out the eyes are not sufficient and allergies should be treated with eye drops, else occasionally severe eye allergies cause serious damage that can even threaten eyesight. This is the precise reason that the growth can be seen in eye drops market.

The global allergy-relieving eye drops market segmented on the basis of class into antihistamines, anti-inflammatory, decongestant, mast cell stabilizers and multiple action. Antihistamines include popular drugs such as emedastine difumarate, levocabastine and azelastine hydrochloride, while the anti-inflammatory class include Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) and corticosteroids. The decongestant eye drops include naphazoline hydrochloric acid, tetrahydrozoline HCL phenylephrine HCL and oxymetazoline. Mast cell stabilizers such as ketotifen fumarate are available over-the-counter while other mast cell stabilizers require prescription and include pemirolast potassium, nedocromil sodium, lodoxamide and cromolyn.

Obtain the Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=14933

The multiple action allergy relieving eye drops such as antihistamine/decongestant combination are also available. These products help to reduce redness, itching, watery eyes and blurriness.

On the basis of geography, the global allergy-relieving eye drops market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The global market was led by the North America region where the demand for these eye drops has always been maximum. Approximately, 54 million people that is about 20 percent of the U.S. population, have symptoms of allergies and almost half of these people have allergic eye diseases. Not only in U.S but the demand is also substantially rising in the regions of Asia-Pacific and few countries within the Latin America region. This would increase market share of these products in the region and help the global market to expand further.

Some of the companies in the global allergy-relieving eye drops market include Novartis AG, Allergan, Inc., Meda Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch & Lomb Inc., Cigna, and Similasan Corporation.

Request for Report TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=14933

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/