All Eyes On Hollywood Hustler, ETHAN PAISLEY

Ethan Paisley is an award-winning filmmaker whose film credits include festival hit “Indelible” and “Point 453”, which was selected to screen at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017 and currently streams on Amazon Prime. In 2018, Ethan was nominated for and won Best Young Director at the Young Entertainer Awards alongside Hollywood A-listers Peyton List and Anthony Gonzalez.

A native of the San Francisco Bay Area, by age 14, Ethan launched a viral YouTube series that grossed over 1MM views in less than a year. Paisley reached 1MM YouTube views, distributed his breakout feature “The Art of Escape”, and launched a production company. Ethan excelled in festivals and success came quickly.

In addition to the Young Entertainer Award, Ethan’s awards and nominations include a Los Angeles Film Award for Best Young Filmmaker for “Indelible” and a nomination for the American Red Cross – Youth Humanitarian Award for his human trafficking short film “Playing the Game”. He recently committed to The Hollywood Reporter’s #2 film school Chapman University and has been settled into the Los Angeles area for a month now.

Ethan will begin pre-production this fall on “Turn Out” announced at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and is currently filming a web series in Los Angeles titled “Dumpcake Comedy”. He’s also rumored to be starting production on “The Art of Love” – a sequel to “Metamorphosis: Junior Year” executive produced by James Franco. His credits include working alongside many veteran Hollywood actors and icons in film and television. Ethan Paisley is an accomplished writer, producer, student, and anti-trafficking advocate.

