VitrA introduces AutoClean Washbasins for Hygienic Bathrooms!

VitrA, the leading bathroom solutions brand of Eczacıbaşı Building Products Division in Turkey underlines the importance of hygiene with user –friendly cleaning solutions. VitrA’s newly developed AutoClean washbasins offer an auto clean function that makes cleaning fast and easy which also contributes to bathroom hygiene and healthier homes.
This series of washbasins offer the concealed water outlet which prevents dirt buildup and ensures hygiene. It also gives an option to the customers to opt between manual control button & photocell controller sensor. One of the features of this series is that the cleaning agents dispensed from a concealed detergent tank are flushed into the sink with water to clean the washbasin.

Each flush not only ensures excellent hygiene but also releases a pleasant refreshing scent in the bathroom. Below the washbasins is a 1 litre VitrA Fresh detergent dispenser, which allows only 5-10 ml of detergent to be consumed with each flush. The maximum hygiene is guaranteed with the water diverter and internal channel.

So give your bathroom luxury and hygiene with VitrA’s AutoClean Washbasins.

