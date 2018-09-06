Belton, TX/2018: Senior living centers provide the elderly who are not capable of taking care of themselves with various services and amenities to improve the quality of their lives. This gives them the feeling of home away from home. Luvida Memory Care is one such senior living center in Belton, TX that is committed towards caring for the elderly with dignity and grace.

It is a senior living facility that provides superior services, comfort and care to residents in Belton, TX. Seniors with Alzheimer’s disease and Dementia are provided with constant care. They are given a caring environment that feels like home. Dignified and graceful treatment of each resident is of utmost importance at the facility. A number of services and enrichment programs are provided for the holistic well-being of the residents.

Services Offered

• Treatment Services: These services help residents remain independent as far as their day-to-day activities are concerned. The services include personal hygiene services, mobility assistance, medication management and medical care.

• Additional Services: These include housekeeping services, laundry, incontinence management, assistance with daily dressing and grooming, bathing assistance, full-time nursing staff, individualized resident care plans and the presence of a certified assisted living manager certified resident services director.

• Enrichment Services: These services include morning coffee, breakfast, activities as per individual tastes of the residents, snacks, mid-morning drinks, lunch, music, afternoon snacks, health care and recreational activities, dinner, hand and foot massages, book readings etc.

• Family Special Events: Socializing and interactions are promoted through support groups, monthly education programs and community events throughout the year.

Why Choose Them

• Highly qualified and thoroughly trained staff

• Licensed specialized community for residents with Alzheimer’s

• Weightage to activities that encourage socialization and engagement

• Nurses on call 24 hours a day

• Locally owned and operated with only 24 apartments

• Staff to resident ratio of one to seven or less

• Security safety camera

• Secure outdoor walking paths

• Keypad code system at the entry and exit

• In-room safety

• Safety and incontinence care checks every two hours

For more information, you can call at (254) 613-4119 or visit Luvida Memory Care 2400 Piazza Dr, Belton, TX 76513, USA. You can also log on to https://luvidacare.com/