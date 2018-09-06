Uncategorized

Security Solutions Agreement Between Al Badie Group and The World Security

Comment(0)

Abu Dhabi, Dubai (September 06, 2018) – In the present situation, security is the biggest issue faced by organizations from around the world. This holds true for the popular Al Badie Group as well. Considering the need for an effective security solution for all offices of ABG, the group has entered into a security solution agreement with the world leader the World Security in this domain.

As per the agreement signed by the Vice President of ABG Mr. Khaled Al Badie and the CEO Mr. Mahmood Amin of the World Security and Group Security, the latter will meet all the security needs of the former using the most effective and the latest equipment and experienced staff.

When talking about this agreement, the CEO of World Security and Group Security said: “We are happy that a leading and reputed group like Al Badie has chosen us for their security needs. We take this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to provide the best, most experienced and skilled security guards to them”.

About Al Badie Group:
Al Badie Group was established even before the formation of the United Arab Emirates. Now, the family-run group has their operations in many different sectors. In fact, the group is making their mark in different sectors in Dubai with the best management team.

For more information, please visit http://www.tradearabia.com/news/MISC_200655.html

Contact Information:
Al Badie Group
Hamdan Street, Al Badie Tower, Ground Level
P.O. Box 229, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Tel: +971-2-6322344
Fax: +971-2-6345284
E-mail: info@albadie.com
Website: https://www.albadiegroup.com/
###

Related Articles
Uncategorized

Field day for Greenwood High Students with international players

editor

Field day for Greenwood High Students with international players Bangalore, January 31, 2018 – The students of Greenwood High, Bannerghatta Road got an opportunity to interact with one of the most successful British football clubs of all time, Rangers FC (Rangers Football Club) at its Bannerghatta Road campus today. Gary Crooks, Head of Youth Development […]
Uncategorized

Global Percussion Instrument Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

Description : Percussion Instrument -Global Market Status and Trend Report 2013-2023 offers a comprehensive analysis on Percussion Instrument industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. No matter the client is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provides useful data and information. Key questions answered by this […]
Uncategorized

Clarion Water Technologies Helps Bangladesh Improve Its Water Services

Clarion Water Technologies to support the institutional development of Bangladesh national water supply and drainage board. Clarion Water Technologies, an independently owned water and wastewater treatment specialist headquartered in Shanghai that is providing a comprehensive package of bespoke water management solutions reach that extends across China, is pleased to announce that through its Consulting business, […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *