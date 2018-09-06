Health and Wellness

Rising fat based foods and dairy products is expected to propel growth rate for Global Apocarotenal Market during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Apocarotenal or trans-β-apo-8′-carotenal is a carotenoid which can be found in spinach and citrus fruits. Apocarotenal plays an important role as a precursor of vitamin A. These apocarotenal are basically in orange to orange-red colour which is used in pharmaceuticals, foods and cosmetic products. Apocarotenal is used as fat based food like sauces, margarine, salad dressing, dairy products, sweets and beverages.

Underlying Causes
The growth for Apocarotenal market is driven due to factors like increasing health awareness, rising chronic diseases like cancer across the globe, rich in vitamin A, increasing disposable incomes, and rising fat based foods and dairy products. In addition, increasing usage of food additives, favourable government policies, and new packing techniques are driving the Global Apocarotenal Market. However, stringent regulatory policies, and lack of awareness are hindering the growth rate for Apocarotenal Market during the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation:
Based on geography the Apocarotenal market has been primarily divided into Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, North America and Latin America. North America holds the largest market share in the Global Apocarotenal Market followed by Europe due to extensive use of apocarotenal as a food additive. Asia-Pacific is rapidly growing due to increasing population and rising disposable income which is expected to witness high growth rate for Apocarotenal Market during the forecast period.

Key Players:
Leading companies for Global Apocarotenal market are DSM, D.D. Williamson, Allied Biotech, Divis Laboratories, and Ingredients Inc.
