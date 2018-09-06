Tech

Portable Electronic Refrigerant Leak Detector Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Refrigerant leak in cooling systems is a common scenario. Refrigerant leak takes place due to loose joints or fitting which may arise out of operation under harsh temperature and environment as well as vibrations arising out of machine operation. If these leaks go unnoticed, it may lead to a loss of significant amount of expensive refrigerant and significant drop in the efficiency of the system. Furthermore, the emission of refrigerant in the atmosphere is harmful to the environment. Electronic leak detection is one of the widely used methods for the refrigerant leakage detection owing to its high accuracy and ease of use. A portable electronics leak detector is designed to detect slightest of the refrigerants leaks in the systems accurately.

With the help of portable electronic refrigerant detectors, HFCs, CFCs, HCFCs and HCFC-based refrigerant blends can be detected in the system. This detector consist of a small fan which is used to draw the air around the refrigeration system. This air is passed over a platinum element which is heated already. Under normal conditions, a positive ion current flows between the anode and the cathode. However, if the drawn air contains traces of any gas, the positive current increases and is represent by an audio and visual signal which signifies a leak.

The exact location of the leak can be determined since the strength of the signal increases as the probe is move closer to leak and it decreases upon moving the probe away from the leak location. A number of key players are engaged in the introduction of technologically advanced refrigerant leak detectors which ensure high accuracy and higher sensitivity. Additionally, products are also being developed which have longer runtime on battery and features LED display along with a longer operational life.

The growing adoption of refrigerant leak detectors across the various industry verticals such as oil & gas, automobile, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, among others is expected to be the primary driver for the growth of the portable electronic refrigerant leak detector market. Additionally, the growing industrialization especially in the developed economies, increasing sales of air conditioners and refrigerators across the globe is anticipated to fuel the portable electronic refrigerant leak detector market growth.

Other prominent factors leading to the growth of the portable electronic refrigerant leak detector market are growing food industry which would employ large industrial refrigerators, growing urbanization leading to increasing demand for air conditioners, growing food industry which utilizes large commercial cooling systems, and growing sale of automobiles which also employ air conditioners, among others. However, the interference of the background noises which are picked up by the gas detectors and sound the alarm on the detector falsely is expected to limit the growth of the portable electronic refrigerant leak detector market. Nevertheless, the rising concerns pertaining to the environment among the industries and taking the necessary precautions to avoid the emission of harmful refrigerants into the atmosphere presents significant growth opportunities for the portable electronic refrigerant leak detector market.

