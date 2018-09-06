Education

Jet King

Jetking Infotrain Limited was Established in 1990. Jetking Infotrain Limited is a Computer Hardware and Networking Training Institute, who offers training in technical and non-technical students. Jetking has 100 centers spread across India .

Jetking offers various courses like JCHNE+, and MNA+ which helps students education in the field of Computer Hardware and Networking. Other courses like CCNA and Network Security and Ethical Hacking are also provided to the students.

Jetking provides training to nearly 35,000 students each year.

Jetking has planned to open centres in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Nigeria

Jetking centre are running their centre successfully at Vikaspuri for the last 25 years and even today it still possess the same enthusiasm, freshness, energy and motivation as it was 25 years back.

