Global Beauty Drinks Market Size is projected to increase worth USD 1383.92 Million by 2023.

In the year 2018, Global Beauty Drinks Market was valued at USD 806.65 Million. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 1383.92 Million at pace of 11.4% CAGR.
Beauty drinks is defined as carbonated and non-carbonated beverages that are used to retain natural beauty during aging. These drinks consist of high minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids. Beauty drinks are prepared by using antioxidants, collagen, and hyaluronic acid which helps to improve the skin and minimize wrinkles.
Underlying Causes
The growth for Beauty Drinks market is driven due to factors like increasing beauty-conscious population across the globe, rising disposable income of consumers, easy availability of beauty drinks through online and offline stores. In addition, growing consumer awareness towards anti-aging products, rising demand for healthy drinks, introduction of new aging products and increasing air pollution is expected to drive the market growth. However, high risk associated with anti-aging products, huge investments for manufacturing beauty drinks and high cost of beauty drinks and other aging products are the major restraining factors which are estimated to hinder the growth rate for global beauty drinks market during the forecast period.
Geographic Segmentation:
Based on geography the Beauty Drinks market has been primarily divided into Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, North America and Latin America. Europe holds the largest market share in the global beauty drinks market followed by North America due presence of major manufacturers, and increasing awareness about benefits related to beauty drinks among the consumers are driving the market in this region. Asia-Pacific region like India, China and Japan are rapidly growing due to increasing aging population, growing demand for beauty products and rising beauty-conscious population are expected to witness high growth rate for Beauty Drinks market during the forecast period.

Key Players:
Leading companies for Global Beauty Drinks market are DyDo Drin Co., Big Quark LLC, SIPA spa, Sappe Public Company Limited, The Coca-Cola Company Inc. and Nestlé S.A.
