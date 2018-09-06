Health and Wellness

Cosmetology and Beauty Expo 2019

Lexis Conferences pleased to announce the upcoming event Cosmetology & Beauty 2019 at the Dubai City, United Arab Emirates.

Extend a warm welcome to these events, which mirror the state-of-the-art in their respective fields, attract renowned experts from a broad range of cosmetology disciplines. Many of these conferences have earned preeminent status in their respective fields, attracting attendees from around the globe to meet with colleagues, discover innovative trends, and address pressing issues in the world.
These events span a host or focus on current advances in the research and progressive technologies in cosmetology services for beauty treatment like hairstyling, skin care, cosmetics, manicures/pedicures, non-permanent hair removal such as waxing and sugaring and permanent hair removal processes such as electrology, with the purpose of making lives better.

Conferences typically incorporate invited lectures, paper and poster sessions, and panel sessions with prominent international experts and scholars. Many also feature product exhibitions, tutorials, and student research competitions that generate networking opportunities for all attendees.

