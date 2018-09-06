Business

Commercial Construction Market 2018 – 2025 : Size, Growth, Industry Share, Scope And Analysis Report

06 September 2018: This report focuses on the global Commercial Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Commercial Construction development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Commercial Construction market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

  • Vinci
  • Grupo ACS
  • Bechtel
  • Hochtief
  • Balfour Beatty
  • Bouygues Construction
  • Kiewit
  • Royal BAM Group
  • Laing O’Rourke

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • New Construction
  • Repair and Maintenance
  • Refurbishment and Demolition

Market segment by Application, split into

  • Leisure and Hospitality Buildings
  • Office Buildings
  • Outdoor Leisure Facilities
  • Retail Buildings
  • Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

  • To analyze global Commercial Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
  • To present the Commercial Construction development in United States, Europe and China.
  • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
  • To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Commercial Construction are as follows:

  • History Year: 2013-2017
  • Base Year: 2017
  • Estimated Year: 2018
  • Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

 

