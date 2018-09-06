Business

Billionaire music inv, Elvis Darko aka Bettafella to release book in 2019

Afrobeat and Azonto books

Stockholm, Sep 6, 2018 (Issuewire.com) – Ghanaian-Swedish & American music producer, Elvis Darko has a book coming out next year.

Elvis’s cousin Nanna Blondell, Swedish, actess and director told African press that Elvis’s “How I became a billionaire” is scheduled for January.

Elvis Darko aka Bettafella born on, 11th May, 1986, in Bomaa of the Brong-Ahafo Region in Ghana is a Ghanaian-Swedish, accomplished entrepreneur, investor and music executive.

He is passionate about music and its role in the society and our lives. He hassponsored, invested and produced some of the finest Afro-beats tracks in Ghana and Africa and has alre…ady enjoyed enormous success in the world with Azonto and Afro-pop.

He has worked with artists such as Sarkodie, Beyonce, Jay Z, Rihanna, Nas, Kanye West, Madonna, Kelly Rowland, Will Smith and Puff Daddy and many more.

Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs, says Betafella is one of the best investors in the world.

He was inspirational in the creation of Jay-Z’s TIDAL.

He is also a great researcher who has carried out few researches with Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and the Swedish Royal family.

