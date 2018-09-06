Best Travelling experience

Interviews and Features

My most unforgettable experience was my trip to Paris in the fall of 2013 when the elevator of my apartment konked out for 10 days and I was on the sixth floor. I was so stressed out from climbing up and down the stairs that I got shingles. Luckily, I caught it in time and the doctor gave me medicine. It was my most miserable trip to Paris; I cut my trip short and dashed home to Manila. In the end, there’s really no place like home. However, Paris still remains my favourite destination. It is my second home.
