Beaver 650 Trolley Mounted Drill Rig

BEAVER 650T Model, Trolley Mounted Hydraulically Operated Water Well Drilling Rig can capable of drilling from 4.5” to 6” Dia. Bore Holes in different formations such as hard rock by DTH method & Unconsolidated / alluvial formations using water / foam flush by Rotary method up to a depth of 200 Meters (650 Ft.) under favorable Drilling Conditions. The hydraulic pumps shall be powered a separate diesel drive deck engine.
Related Articles
2015-2023 World Cosmetic Laser Market Research Report by Product Type, End-User (Application) and Regions (Countries)
The comprehensive analysis of Global Cosmetic Laser Market along with the market elements such as market drivers, market trends, challenges and restraints. The various factors which will help the buyer in studying the Cosmetic Laser market on competitive landscape analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, Market Effect Factor Analysis and Consumer Needs […]
Translation Service Market Size, Growth, Key Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2023
Market Scenario The Global Translation Service Market is driven by huge technological advancement and arrival of machines and software which can translate any foreign language in less time. Another driver for translation services is the growing geographical outreach of enterprises, thereby increasing the foreign client base and thus develops a need for translation. Translation services […]
N,N-Diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA) Market Offers Great Growth Potential and Efficiency by 2026
New York May 2018(Press Release) – Profshare Market Research launches in detail study of segments, market drivers, constraints, regional analysis, trends and forecast on N,N-Diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA) Market. The market is expected to show constant growth between 2017-2025. The study covers detail analysis, growth and forecast of the N,N-Diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA) Market. The report includes market analysis […]