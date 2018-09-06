Automotive Head-up Display (HUD) Market will Exhibit a Steady CAGR 23.2% in terms of value by 2025

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the Global Automotive Head-up Display (HUD) Market in its upcoming report titled “Automotive Head-up Display (HUD) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2015 – 2025”. The global automotive HUD market is projected to register a healthy double-digit CAGR of 23.2% in terms of value and 30.6% in terms of volume during the forecast period due to various factors, regarding which FMI offers vital insights in detail in its report.

The global automotive HUD market is segmented on the basis of product type into windshield and combiner. Out of these, combiner segment accounted for over 30% of the global automotive HUD market share in 2014. In contrast, the windshield segment, which dominated the global automotive HUD market in 2014, is expected to remain the dominant segment till 2022 end. However, contribution of combiner segment is anticipated to increase at a comparatively higher double-digit CAGR as compared to windshield segment during the forecast period. Furthermore, revenue contribution of combiner segment was 32.8% in 2014 and is projected to increase to 53.1% by 2025, thereby gaining 1,940 Basis Point Share and registering a double-digit CAGR of 28.9%.

On the basis of passenger car type, the global automotive HUD market is segmented into mid-size, premium, luxury, sports utility vehicle (SUV) and sports car. Of these segments, premium cars dominated the global automotive HUD market in 2014. However, SUV and sports car segments are anticipated to register higher CAGRs during the forecast period. In addition, luxury car segment is estimated to account for over 18% share of the global automotive HUD market in 2014 and is projected to lose 130 Basis Point Share during the forecast period.

Based on sales channel distribution, the global automotive HUD market is segmented into OEMs and aftermarket. Out of these two, OEMs dominated the global automotive HUD market in 2014, and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the aftermarket segment accounted for over 32% share of the global automotive HUD market in 2014.

This report covers trends driving each segment and offers analysis and insights of the potential of the automotive HUD market in specific regions. North America dominated the automotive HUD regional market with approximate 32.7% regional market share in 2014, closely followed by Western Europe with 31.2%. Western Europe and Eastern Europe collectively accounted for over 43% of the automotive HUD regional market share in 2014. Among all the regions, Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR between 2015 and 2025 in terms of both value and volume, followed by Middle East & Africa and Latin America due to increasing penetration of the luxury cars segment in these regions, coupled with rise in purchasing power of consumers.

Some key players identified in the global automotive HUD market are Continental AG, Delphi Automotive LLP, Denso Corporation, JOHNSON CONTROLS, MicroVision, Inc., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, YAZAKI Corporation, Visteon Corporation and Harman International Industries Inc. These players continue to increase their global presence by expanding into emerging markets via mergers and acquisitions and introduction of innovative products. In 2015 for example, Continental AG completed acquisition of Elektrobit Automotive Group to expand its expertise in automotive software solutions. Major Participants such as Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd. and Robert Bosch GmbH focus on research and development activities to innovate features in their HUD systems in order to attain a sustainable advantage over competitors. Apart from the above mentioned strategies, these major players also focus on promotional activities and partnerships with various major automotive OEMs such as BMW AG, AUDI AG and Mercedes-Benz AG.