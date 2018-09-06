Uncategorized

Al Badie Group supplies heavy-duty Tank Transporters to UAE GHQ Armed Forces

Comment(0)

Abu Dhabi, Dubai (September 06, 2018) – Al Badie Trading Establishment, UAE, a company under the Al Badie Group, has signed an agreement with the UAE GHQ Armed Forces to supply heavy-duty Tank Transporters. The agreement also involves Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant, Belarus.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Khaled Al Badie from Al Badie Trading Establishment and Igor Letov from Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant, Belarus. Manufacturing defence goods is one of the many operations of the family business of Al Badie. They produce highly technical and endowed with latest technology defence goods that the country and other nations need to maintain their security requirements.

With more than 1000 employees the ABG firmly believes that excellence is possible to achieve “through teamwork, transparency, sharing risk and profit with partners”.

About Al Badie Group:
Al Badie Group was established in 1967 and over the years the group has expanded its operations in numerous significant sectors of the economy. It has contributed marvellously in the progress of the UAE right from its formation. Al Badie Group is a family-owned business group that has carved a niche for herself through her contribution to the development of the country and creating investor friendly business opportunities and thereby earning respect and reputation along with growth and prosperity.

For more information please visit http://www.volatdefence.com/en/news/2492/

Contact Information:
Al Badie Group
Hamdan Street, Al Badie Tower, Ground Level
P.O. Box 229, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Tel: +971-2-6322344
Fax: +971-2-6345284
E-mail: info@albadie.com
Website: https://www.albadiegroup.com/
###

Related Articles
Uncategorized

BGH – Bank must explain risk if interest rate dependent on exchange rate

editor

If the interest rate on a loan is based on the development of exchange rates, the bank has a duty to inform with respect to the foreign exchange risk. That was the verdict of the Bundesgerichtshof (BGH), Germany’s Federal Supreme Court, in a recent ruling (XI ZR 152/17). The appreciation of the Swiss franc against […]
Uncategorized

Foundry Products Market Will See Strong Expansion Through 2025

Foundry products are defined as products that are derived from foundries. Foundries refer to workshops where metal castings are produced. Metal casting is a manufacturing process, where molten or liquid metal is poured into a mold which is made up of sand, metal, or ceramic. The mold contains a hollow cavity of the desired shape, […]
Uncategorized

Nominations for the August Sander Award 2018

editor

The response to the competition for the August Sander Award donated by Ulla Bartenbach and Prof. Dr. Kurt Bartenbach was excellent. Die Photographische Sammlung/SK Stiftung Kultur received more than 160 national and international contributions from artists under 40 years of age, including some from America, Austria, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Iran and the UK. Following intensive […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *