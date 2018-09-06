Uncategorized

Al Badie Group Has The Best Management Team To Manage The Operations In The Sister Concerns

Abu Dhabi, Dubai (September 06, 2018) – Insurance is one of the areas of operations of the renowned Al Badie Group. This group is the major shareholder in the sister concern Al Ail Al Ahila Insurance Company. With the employee strength of more than 1500 people, this insurance company is headquartered in Abu Dhabi.

The Vice President of ABG Mr. Khaled Al Badie knows that having the right management team in the sister concerns will help with the overall development of the group. This is why he has appointed Mr. Khalid M. J. R. Al-Badie Al-Dhaheri as the Vice Chairman of the insurance company.

In addition to being on the board of directors in this insurance company, he is also a part of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry and even at the Emirates Insurance Association. He has graduated from the World-renowned George Washington University.

About Al Ain Al Ahlia Insurance Company:
This insurance company, a sister concern of Al Badie Group offers different types of insurance products right from motor insurance to reinsurance. The other kinds of insurance offered include aviation, energy, marine, property, life & health insurance. They also offer a reinsurance security to achieve greater diversification.

For more information, please visit https://www.marketscreener.com/business-leaders/Khalid-Al-Dhaheri-078CWM-E/biography/

Contact Information:
Al Ain Al Ahlia Insurance Company
Hamdan Street, Al Badie Tower, Ground Level
P.O. Box 3077, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Phone: +971-2-6119999
Fax: +971 2 4456685
Email: info@alaininsurance.com
Website: https://www.alaininsurance.com/
###

