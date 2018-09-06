Uncategorized

Al Badie Group Beefs Up Its Security Solutions By Signing Agreement With World Security

Abu Dhabi, Dubai (September 06, 2018) – With its growing development projects and industries Al Badie Group felt the need to increase security solutions, which led them to sign a security solution agreement with World Security, a pioneer in the field of security solution providers.

After the signing of the agreement the CEO and vice president of the group Khaled Al Badie expressed his delight to be able to form a cooperative relationship with World Security which he said has a “remarkable and significant record in the field of asset and development project security, which encourages us to tie up with this leading company”.

The Al Badie family has a strong presence in the business world of the UAE and keeping that in mind World Security CEO Mahmood Amin was also happy to be a part of this agreement. Based on this agreement, all the security needs of ABG will be taken care of by World Security.

About Al Badie Group:
With more than 1000 employees, Al Badie Group is a renowned group of industries in the UAE. Her diversification ranges from oil and gas to defence, IT, marine, property, hotels, hospitals and so on. Established in the year 1967, before the formation of the UAE, the group has been a solid background support of the countries development and growth in a short span of time.

