Business

A factory in your pocket thanks to Virtual Reality

Comment(0)

Using just the smartphone in their pocket and a VR app, a project manager can visualise a factory in virtual reality even before the ground-breaking ceremony takes place

Expensive systems used to be required to display large machines and factories in 3D. With mobile apps and an iPhone® or Android™ device, this is now a thing of the past.

Limited use of 3D design data
Whether it is the sales department selling a machine, the designer planning its layout in a factory, or the project manager installing it precisely on site, they can all benefit from the use of 3D design data. Unfortunately, access to 3D data often remains solely within the design department. This is due to the high computer performance required to display such large and complex data. The processing speed, graphics performance, and memory capacity of a typical office computer are simply inadequate for this task.
Problem: The 3D CAD models are too big
Unfortunately, some 3D CAD models are simply too large to be visualized on a tablet or smartphone because they contain far too much detail. To overcome this problem, many companies will resort to remodelling their designs in a simpler form. This is a very expensive, time-consuming step that requires unnecessary resources because this data is already available in 3D in their CAD system.
Solution: Automated Compression
CAD Schroer is at home in the CAD world and uses specially designed software tools to process complex 3D data from a wide variety of CAD systems, ready for mobile use. After processing, the data can be used efficiently on mobile devices such as iPhone, iPad® and Android devices. Individual machines and even entire factories can be visualized on a smartphone without sacrificing detail.
3D AR applications for sales
With the help of AR apps, large machines can be virtually displayed at their intended location in the real-world factory. This enables the project manager to quickly determine whether unforeseen problems will be encountered during construction. For sales presentations, large machines can be virtually displayed in the meeting room and explained in detail via the use of animations.
A factory in your pocket
Motion sequences can be simulated, which enables the customer to virtually observe the movements of individual parts within the machine. The project manager can also walk through the factory using the apps on their Apple® or Android device to inspect machines and see them in action. All this with a device that fits in your pocket.

>> More about the factory in the pocket
https://www.cad-schroer.fr/actualite/lusine-dans-sa-poche-grace-a-la-realite-virtuelle/

Related Articles
Business

affordable housing Gurgaon

affordable housing projects in Gurgaon deal in all affordable housing in Gurugram, owing to the currently attractive prices which fit the budgets of most of below list of affordable housing projects in Gurgaon Haryana. the latest list of Best Affordable Housing Projects In Gurgaon. affordable housing Gurgaon
Business

High Throughput Screening Market– Global Industry Insights, Size, Share, Trends, Outlook Analysis 2018–2027

The Analysis presents the study of Worldwide High Throughput Screening facilitating the regional and country wise analysis covering the strategic analysis of each market player and the market share they hold. Global High Throughput Screening Market Top Key Players: Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Danaher (U.S.), Merck KGaA (U.S.), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), […]
Business

Global Luggage Market – Analysis By Product Type (Travel, Casual, Business), Price Segment, Distribution channel, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition)

Executive Summary A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Luggage Bag Market. The report analyzes the global luggage market by Product (Business Bags, Casual Bags, Travel Bags), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Hyper […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *