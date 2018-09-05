Health and Wellness

What Happens During A Consultation for Dental Implants at The Sutton Implant Clinic

Patients who have lost a single tooth or an entire arch of teeth, have probably considered the option of having their missing teeth replaced with dental implants in Birmingham at The Sutton Implant Clinic.

[SUTTON COLDFIELD, 05/09/2018]—Dental implants are the only tooth replacement option that allows the dentist at The Sutton Implant Clinic to replace the lost roots of the missing teeth as well as the crowns.

Patients who wish to have dental implants at The Sutton Implant Clinic should book a consultation in order to see whether this treatment is the right option for them. Unfortunately, not all patients are good candidates for dental implants at The Sutton Implant Clinic but with help and preparatory work most patients can undergo treatment.

Evaluation and Screening

Dental implants at The Sutton Implant Clinic are made of high-grade titanium and are considered the gold standard in restorative dental treatment. In order to ensure that patients are eligible for this treatment, a detailed examination and consultation will be conducted at The Sutton Implant Clinic before any treatment will begin.

During a patient’s initial visit at The Sutton Implant Clinic, a dentist will perform a series of examinations, including x-rays, to determine whether dental implants are the right choice. Patients with uncontrolled diabetes, heart disease, cancer or other health problems may not be good candidates for dental implants at The Sutton Implant Clinic, though each case is assessed on an individual basis. Similarly, patients who smoke are strongly advised to quit before implant surgery, since smoking can affect healing and cause the dental implants to fail.

Oral Examination

In order for someone to proceed to the next stage and undergo implant surgery, an oral examination must be conducted. Gums and soft tissue will be assessed to make sure that gum disease is not present, as infection can spread and result in dental implants failing. Good oral health is imperative before proceeding with dental implants at The Sutton Implant Clinic.

Customised Treatment Plans

At The Sutton Implant Clinic, each patient is unique and so is the approach to their treatment with dental implants. The dentists at The Sutton Implant Clinic will design a fully customised treatment plan, ensuring that all aspects of a patient’s oral health history are taken into consideration.

