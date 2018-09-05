Targeted Temperature Management Market – medical cooling blanket, temperature probes

Targeted Temperature Management market size was around USD 2.45 billion in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% to reach USD 2.82 billion by 2023.

Reduction in the loss of blood during surgeries, reduced risks of neurological disorders post cardiac arrests, rapid post-surgery recovery and decreasing risks of SSIs are few of the benefits offered by temperature management devices. These benefits further reduce the stay at hospitals thereby, reducing the health care costs by augmenting the healthcare infrastructure with the use of patient temperature management devices.

Get Download Free Sample brochure of the report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/global-temperature-management-market-3118/request-sample

Temperature Management Market Segmentation, By Product:

Patient Warming Systems

Patient Cooling Systems

Market Categorized By Application:

Perioperative Care

Acute Care

Military Applications

Newborn Care

Physiotherapy

Medical/Surgical Units

Patient Transport

Chemotherapy

Other Applications

Market Segmentation by Medical Specialty:

General Surgery

Cardiology

Neurology

Pediatrics

Thoracic Surgery

Orthopedics

Other Medical Specialties

By geography, the global Temperature Management market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Presently, North America accounts for the largest market share closely followed by Europe while Asia Pacific has the highest CAGR.

Ask for Customization Report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/global-temperature-management-market-3118/customize-report

Temperature Management Market Key players:

Atom Medical Corporation.

Dickinson and Company.

Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

Geratherm Medical AG.

Medtronic Plc.

Smith Medical Inc.

Zoll Medical Corporation

The scope of the report provides:

The evaluation of the current market for your product or services and the future implications of the market

Addresses the opportunities by better understanding the market through size estimates and growth rate analysis to forecast the market for the future

Extensive segmentation to understand the dynamics of market at a very granular level by splitting down the market to the smallest segment

Addresses the key market dynamics involving the drivers, restraints and challenges with an aim of providing insights for gaining market share

The factors responsible for the shaping of the industry as it is as a result of competitive environment is analyzed through Porter’s Five Forces

Contact Info:

Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Organization: MarketDataForecast™

Phone: +1-888-702-9626