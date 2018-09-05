Health and Wellness

Targeted Temperature Management Market – medical cooling blanket, temperature probes

Targeted Temperature Management market size was around USD 2.45 billion in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% to reach USD 2.82 billion by 2023.

Reduction in the loss of blood during surgeries, reduced risks of neurological disorders post cardiac arrests, rapid post-surgery recovery and decreasing risks of SSIs are few of the benefits offered by temperature management devices. These benefits further reduce the stay at hospitals thereby, reducing the health care costs by augmenting the healthcare infrastructure with the use of patient temperature management devices.

Temperature Management Market Segmentation, By Product:

Patient Warming Systems
Patient Cooling Systems
Market Categorized By Application:

Perioperative Care
Acute Care
Military Applications
Newborn Care
Physiotherapy
Medical/Surgical Units
Patient Transport
Chemotherapy
Other Applications
Market Segmentation by Medical Specialty:

General Surgery
Cardiology
Neurology
Pediatrics
Thoracic Surgery
Orthopedics
Other Medical Specialties
By geography, the global Temperature Management market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Presently, North America accounts for the largest market share closely followed by Europe while Asia Pacific has the highest CAGR.

Temperature Management Market Key players:

Atom Medical Corporation.

Dickinson and Company.
Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.
Geratherm Medical AG.
Medtronic Plc.
Smith Medical Inc.

Zoll Medical Corporation
The scope of the report provides:

The evaluation of the current market for your product or services and the future implications of the market
Addresses the opportunities by better understanding the market through size estimates and growth rate analysis to forecast the market for the future
Extensive segmentation to understand the dynamics of market at a very granular level by splitting down the market to the smallest segment
Addresses the key market dynamics involving the drivers, restraints and challenges with an aim of providing insights for gaining market share
The factors responsible for the shaping of the industry as it is as a result of competitive environment is analyzed through Porter’s Five Forces
