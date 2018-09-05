Health and Wellness

Softmind Hospitals, Psychotherapy, Hypnotherapy, Ayurvedic services, Kochi

Softmindindia established in 2002 with its authoritative office in Thrissur. Softmindindia emphasizes the importance of mental stability is essential to everyone’s general health and well-being and mental illnesses are common and curable. In Softmindindia, experienced psychologist and hypnotherapist offering psychotherapy and hypnotherapy consulting in Kochi, Kerala which specializes in dealing with the emotional, mental health, and psychological issues faced by people.
Softmind offers the most progressive techniques in healthcare, the most significant developments in hospital management, gives information on the recent research in healthcare and medical sciences with a unique spotlight on preventive medicine and healthcare. Softmind aim to improve services for people living with mental health problems and psychosocial disabilities. The economic cost of mental health issues is immense, while sensible interest in psychological well-being can add to better mental health for people.
Prasad Amore, Chief consultant and CMD has extensive experience working with people with a full range of mental health problems and emotional distress. He has a dedication and strong passion for helping people, who want to help themselves to change their unwanted perceptions and rid themselves of unwanted thoughts that cease them living their life the way they really want to.
Softmind clinics in Kerala:
• Registered office and Clinic
Soft mind
Medical College Road
Athani, Thrissur
Contact no: + 91 9846597409
• Hospital and Training Centre
Softmind
Lakshmi Hospital
Aroor,Border of Cochin
Opp. to Malayala Manorama
Aroor
Contact: +91 9496864960
Landline: 04782872469
• Hospital and Training Centre
Softmind
Aswathy Lab
Opp. to General Hospital
Alappuzha
Contact: +91 9496864960
Landline: 04782872469
The clinics based on Ernakulam district attracts a huge number of patients both from inside region also individuals travelling from far distance for treatment from expert specialists. A large number of them have lesser significant issues and can be relieved with regular guiding for which they have determined visiting schedules.

Contact person: Prasad Amore
Website: www.softmindindia.com

