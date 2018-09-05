Tech

Slide, the hoverboard prototype of Lexus freaks the web

The automaker Lexus presents SLIDE, a prototype similar to the Hoverboard , the famous futuristic skateboard of "Back to the future 2". The prototype unveiled by Lexus works thanks to magnetic levitation to obtain a movement without any friction. It includes in particular superconductors cooled with liquid nitrogen, associated with magnets. To achieve such a result, the manufacturer has allied itself with experts in the field of superconducting technology.

